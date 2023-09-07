Tim Haag Installed as President-Elect of the ACA International

"ACA is a critical resource for organizations to collaborate on regulatory compliance, best practices and technology," said Haag. "I'm honored to have been selected by my peers to further support the important work of the ACA and my fellow agencies." Tweet this

"ACA is a critical resource for organizations to collaborate on regulatory compliance, best practices and technology," said Haag. "I'm honored to have been selected by my peers to further support the important work of the ACA and my fellow agencies."

Haag's father, Tom Haag, also held the position of ACA President 1995-96, making the Haags only the second family to have both father and son serve in the position.

"Tim is an exceptional leader, stewarding his family legacy, not only at State but also with ACA," said Scott Purcell, ACA International's CEO. "We are appreciative of his willingness to share his knowledge with the entire industry, to influence change that will be a benefit to the whole industry and the creditors it serves, and the consumers that benefit from access to credit at affordable prices. We're also grateful for his continued leadership to operate with integrity and excellence."

About ACA International

ACA International (ACA), the association of credit and collection professionals, is the largest membership organization in the credit and collection industry. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors and vendor affiliates, representing tens of thousands of industry professionals. ACA produces a wide variety of products, services and publications, including educational and compliance-related information; and articulates the value of the credit and collection industry to businesses, policymakers and consumers. www.acainternational.org.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather E Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

