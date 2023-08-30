Tim Huff, President of Turknett Leadership Group, Accepted into Forbes Coaches Council

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Forbes Coaches Council," said Tim. "This is a community of expert leadership coaches with impressive backgrounds, and I'm honored to be included and to be able to share Leadership Character insights!" Tweet this

As a member of the Council, Tim will draw on his extensive leadership experience in industries that span the military, information technology, and now leadership development. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Tim will also be able to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Forbes Coaches Council," said Tim. "This is a community of expert leadership coaches with impressive backgrounds, and I'm honored to be included and to be able to share Leadership Character insights!"

About Turknett Leadership Group

Turknett Leadership Group (TLG) is a leadership development firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Bob and Lyn Turknett in 1987, TLG has provided executive coaching and leadership development services for over 35 years. Grounded in science and guided by the Leadership Character Model, TLG has helped thousands of individuals, teams, and companies to unleash their full potential. To learn more about TLG and what we do, please visit www.turknett.com.

