Tim Matthews Named President of McGrory Glass, National Fabricator/Distributor of Fire-rated, Security, and Architectural Glass Solutions

"Our company's strength has always been in our people," says Tim Matthews, President. "The willingness to embrace individuality within a robust team philosophy is at the heart of our family-based culture." Tweet this

"Tim has been with us since 2002," says Chief Operations Officer (COO), Gary McGrory. "In the past two decades, our company has grown from our Pennsylvania origins to three facilities spanning over 250,000 square feet of production space."

The family-owned and operated glass company recently opened a dedicated 76,000-square-foot facility to fabricate fire-rated and security glass, glazing, and framing systems for projects across North America.

"We have partnered with global leaders in fire-rated, and expanded our in-house team to include key veterans in both fire-rated and security glazing," adds Gary McGrory. "Our 150+ person team has the expertise and agility to quickly bring new products to market and pivot based on our customers' needs. Tim has been crucial to that evolution."

"Our company's strength has always been in our people," says Tim Matthews, President. "The willingness to embrace individuality within a robust team philosophy is at the heart of our family-based culture. I am honored to stand with the McGrory siblings, and humbled by the loyalty of both our architectural/glazing clients and our partner suppliers – AGC, Corning, Forster, SCHOTT, and Vitrealspecchi."

Together, McGrory's client management team looks forward to providing even more custom glazing and assembly solutions for a larger number of projects.

"Tim has led our seasoned sales force in working with many of our clients for years," says Chris McGrory. "Life-safety solutions in architecture require mutual trust and long-term relationships, and as a family business, that's what we're about first and foremost."

About McGrory Glass:

Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over three decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 250,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as an in-house Print Division specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.

To learn more, please visit: https://mcgrory.com/

Media Contact

Helena Mutak, McGrory Glass, (800) 220-3749, [email protected], https://mcgrory.com/

SOURCE McGrory Glass