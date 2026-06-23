Tim O'Brien to Lead Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) as President

HPI, a leading national third-party administrator (TPA) of self-funded benefits and subsidiary of Point32Health, has announced the appointment of Tim O'Brien as president. Post this

"I'm excited to join HPI and build on the strong foundation already in place," said O'Brien. "The organization has established a reputation for delivering flexible, outcome-focused solutions. I look forward to working with the team to advance operational excellence, accelerate growth, and expand our impact across the healthcare ecosystem."

O'Brien joins HPI from Vitori Health, a vertically integrated health plan platform, where he served as chief executive officer. He led the company through a period of significant growth, culminating in a successful exit to Global Excel Management in 2025. Prior to joining Vitori Health, O'Brien served as division president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and as president and COO of Nueterra Companies. His operating experience includes large-scale technology transformations, international business operations in the United Kingdom and the Middle East, and building high-performing teams across complex, multi-line healthcare organizations.

The appointment of O'Brien follows a thorough national recruitment process that interviewed candidates from across the United States.

For more information, visit www.hpiTPA.com

About HPI

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, HPI partners with health plan brokers and employers to deliver innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control while elevating the member experience. Its entrepreneurial spirit, flexible approach, and personalized service have helped to serve clients of all sizes across all industries, delivering forward-thinking strategies that make the most of every healthcare dollar.

About Point32Health

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Serving nearly 2 million members, our purpose is to guide and empower healthier lives.

Media Contact

Su Doyle, HPI, 1 508-475-6103, [email protected], hpiTPA.com

SOURCE HPI