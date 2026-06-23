Tim O'Brien to Lead Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) as President

Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) is excited to announce the appointment of industry veteran Tim O'Brien as its new President. With Tim at the helm, HPI is poised to enhance its commitment to operational excellence and deliver outstanding results in the healthcare sector.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HPI, a leading national third-party administrator (TPA) of self-funded benefits and subsidiary of Point32Health, has announced the appointment of Tim O'Brien as president. O'Brien brings more than 25 years of experience across payer, third-party administration, PBM, care delivery, and surgical network organizations. Interim President Glenn MacFarlane worked closely with O'Brien to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
"Tim is an accomplished leader with deep experience across the healthcare ecosystem and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. His expertise in building high-performing organizations and delivering client-focused solutions makes him the right leader for HPI's next chapter," said Marti Lolli, executive vice president of markets & chief growth officer at Point32Health. "We're excited to welcome Tim and confident that he'll further strengthen HPI's position as a trusted partner to brokers and employers nationwide."
"I'm excited to join HPI and build on the strong foundation already in place," said O'Brien. "The organization has established a reputation for delivering flexible, outcome-focused solutions. I look forward to working with the team to advance operational excellence, accelerate growth, and expand our impact across the healthcare ecosystem."
O'Brien joins HPI from Vitori Health, a vertically integrated health plan platform, where he served as chief executive officer. He led the company through a period of significant growth, culminating in a successful exit to Global Excel Management in 2025. Prior to joining Vitori Health, O'Brien served as division president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City and as president and COO of Nueterra Companies. His operating experience includes large-scale technology transformations, international business operations in the United Kingdom and the Middle East, and building high-performing teams across complex, multi-line healthcare organizations.
The appointment of O'Brien follows a thorough national recruitment process that interviewed candidates from across the United States.
For more information, visit www.hpiTPA.com
About HPI
HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, HPI partners with health plan brokers and employers to deliver innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control while elevating the member experience. Its entrepreneurial spirit, flexible approach, and personalized service have helped to serve clients of all sizes across all industries, delivering forward-thinking strategies that make the most of every healthcare dollar.
About Point32Health
Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Serving nearly 2 million members, our purpose is to guide and empower healthier lives.
Media Contact
Su Doyle, HPI, 1 508-475-6103, [email protected], hpiTPA.com
SOURCE HPI
Share this article