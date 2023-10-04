Timbaland, the Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-Winning Super-Producer and Artist, To Headline at the 2023 Global Wellness Summit

I can think of no better way to embody the theme of this Summit—A Time of Transformation—than to hear firsthand the story of Timbaland's personal journey. Tweet this

Despite his dizzying list of accomplishments (see his bio here), Timbaland has suffered intense challenges, and credits his journey into wellness with saving him. He will share his story of vulnerability, transformation and hope on the Summit stage in an interview with Andy Coulson, award-winning journalist and host of the podcast Crisis What Crisis? The podcast is a collection of personal, inspiring conversations with crisis survivors–whether entertainment celebrities, politicians, businesspeople or sports stars–about being at the sharp end of crisis and the lessons learned when life unravels.

"My personal journey into the world of wellness has been a profound experience, one that's reshaped my life in ways I never imagined," said Timbaland. "Through wellness, I discovered a path to personal growth and inner peace. This transformation has inspired me to pay it forward to the world through my music, and through my partnership with Myndstream, in hope that I can positively impact the lives of others. I'm excited to share my wellness journey and vision of music-as-wellness with Summit delegates."

"I can think of no better way to embody the theme of this Summit—A Time of Transformation—than to hear firsthand the story of Timbaland's personal journey, from the challenges he's faced in his life, to how embracing wellness brought about a stunning transformation," said Nancy Davis, chief creative officer and executive director at GWS. "We are so honored to have him, and he joins other high-profile celebrities at the Summit, including the world's greatest gymnast Simone Biles and HRH Princess Tatiana Blatnik of Greece, who are using their powerful megaphones to broadcast the wellness message across the world."

Timbaland will also discuss his new partnership with Myndstream, a leader in wellness music that brings art and science together to create music that has a real impact on the health and wellbeing of the listener. The Timbaland x Myndstream projects will combine the power of music with the principles of wellness to create a unique and transformative experience. Timbaland notes: "These projects are designed to help people find balance through wellness at a global scale."

"We could not be more excited and honored to be partnering with Timbaland, one of the greatest talents in music history, to collaborate on a slate of new wellness music projects," said Freddie Moross, Myndstream founder and CEO. "He brings a unique perspective and sound to wellness music, he challenges all preconceptions of what wellness means, and will bring the power of this genre of music to a whole new generation of listeners."

The 17th annual GWS will be held in Qatar November 6-9, 2023.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit is an organization that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy. In addition to an annual conference, held at different locations around the globe, GWS also hosts regular virtual gatherings, including Wellness Master Classes and collaborative Wellness Sector Spotlights, and each year holds an in-person Wellness Real Estate & Communities Symposium. The organization's annual Global Wellness Trends Report offers expert-based predictions on the future of wellness that are oft-quoted in the media. The 17th annual GWS will be held in Qatar November 6-9, 2023.

About Myndstream: Myndstream creates music designed for health and wellbeing. Myndstream sits at the intersection between art and science, aiming to be the most validated and impactful music business in the world. At the core of everything Myndstream does is a belief that music, combined with credible research and science, can be incredibly powerful in supporting health and wellbeing. Myndstream partners with leading academic institutes and organizations to lead pioneering research and partnerships that explore the value of music in therapeutic settings. Myndstream has an amazing roster of musicians who create and curate music to support businesses and individuals.

