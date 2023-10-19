Timber! A Striking Immersive Adventure | World Premiere in Montreal

Timber! The Forgotten Legends, a new immersive adventure game created by 4elements, will have its world premiere in Montreal from October 20th to November 26th, 2023.
Timber! The Forgotten Legends is a collective interactive experience that transports us back in time to the mysterious forests of the North. Through the expertise of 4elements' producers, participants get to experience the intertwining of performance and video games. Are you ready to cut down giant pines, brave a harsh winter and survive werewolf attacks? Time to find out!
An exceptional adventure, Timber! combines art and technology to create an immersive environment unlike any other. Participants are invited to make crucial decisions that influence the course of the story, creating a unique experience for all. Performers bring the characters to life, adding an emotional dimension to the experience.
"Colossal video projections immerse the audience in a multimedia adventure. Players can interact simultaneously, make their character evolve and follow the progress of their quests," explains ValIrie St-Jean, co-founder and CEO of 4elements. "Our goal is to find everyone's inner hero or heroine."
Tickets on Sale Now
From the 20th of October to the 26th of November 2023, enjoy a one-hour experience in a spectacular environment. Tickets are available online. Participants must be aged 12 and over. Sixteen years old and under must be accompanied by an adult.
About 4elements
A Montreal-based production studio, 4elements offers interactive, fun and diverse experiences for everyone. Each installation immerses participants in a captivating story, giving them unforgettable thrills.
In these true life-size video games, players are surrounded by projections, special effects and surround sound, sets, actors and interactive accessories.
These immersive games bring to life magical worlds, firmly rooted in reality, where players are at the heart of the experience.
