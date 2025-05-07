Timberdog® Secures First U.S. Patent for Its RuffRest® Ultimate Dog Bed After 5-Year Journey

After five years of prosecution, Timberdog® has secured its first U.S. utility patent for the RuffRest® Ultimate Dog Bed. The patent protects the product's unique, travel-friendly design, which combines orthopedic support, modular features, a three-season sleeping bag, and built-in gear storage. Launched in 2018, Timberdog's RuffRest® has become a go-to for adventurous and comfort-loving pet owners. This milestone marks a major achievement for the Phoenix-based brand, reaffirming its mission to create innovative, dog-first gear.

The patent protects the RuffRest's novel, multi-functional design, which blends orthopedic-grade support with travel-friendly features, including integrated gear storage, a convertible sleeping surface, and a modular system engineered for both indoor comfort and outdoor durability.

"This patent isn't just a legal achievement—it's a testament to our mission of putting dogs and their humans first," said Leena Chitnis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Timberdog®. "When we launched RuffRest®, we weren't trying to make just another dog bed—we wanted to solve the organizational problems pet parents face when traveling, camping, or simply trying to keep their dog warm and secure on the road. Now, that vision is protected."

Originally launched in 2018, the RuffRest® Ultimate Dog Bed quickly gained traction among a wide variety of fans, from adventure dog owners and vanlifers, to travel nurses and homebodies. Over the past several years, Timberdog® has continued to refine the product, gather user feedback, and pursue patent protection—often considered a steep climb for a growing brand.

"This wasn't an easy process," Chitnis added. "We faced multiple rejections, office actions, and design clarifications. But we believed in what we built. And now it's official: RuffRest® is one of a kind."

The newly issued patent covers several proprietary elements that distinguish RuffRest® from traditional dog beds, including its modular multi-foam layering system, stash-and-go compartments, and bolsters that double as travel pillows and storage for a three-season, vented sleeping bag.

Founded in Campbell, California, Timberdog® designs gear for dogs who go everywhere—and the humans who love them. With a commitment to quality, thoughtful design, and shared adventure, Timberdog® believes dogs deserve gear that's just as functional and beautiful as their human counterparts'.

