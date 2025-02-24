Timberdog's RuffRest™ Becomes First Dog Bed on Market to Receive R-Value Rating

Timberdog® sets a new industry standard with its RuffRest™ Ultimate Dog Bed, the first dog bed on the market to receive an R-value rating. This rating, commonly used for human sleeping pads and bags, measures insulation effectiveness and thus the ability to keep people warm. By introducing this standard to pet bedding, Timberdog gives pet owners a scientific way to assess warmth, making RuffRest™ a safer choice for both indoor and outdoor adventures.

PHOENIX, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timberdog®, the innovative pet gear company known for its adventure-ready dog products, has set a new industry standard. On August 6, 2024, the company's flagship RuffRest™ Ultimate Dog Bed officially became the first dog bed on the market to receive an R-value rating, a measure of its thermal insulation performance.

For years, outdoor enthusiasts and pet owners alike have struggled to find a truly insulated, high-performance dog bed designed for both indoor and outdoor use. While human sleeping pads and camping mattresses have long been rated for their ability to resist heat loss, dog beds have historically lacked the same quality standard—until now.

"Timberdog has always raised the bar for pet products, and we saw a clear gap in the market," said Leena Chitnis, Founder and CEO of Timberdog. "Our customers take their dogs on adventures in all kinds of conditions, and we wanted to give them a way to measure the warmth and insulation of their dog's sleeping surface, just like they would for themselves. The R-value rating, received from extensive lab testing at HAAG Global - a top leader in materials testing - ensures that pet owners know exactly how much protection their dog is getting from the cold."

What Is an R-Value Rating and Why Does It Matter?

An R-value measures a material's resistance to heat flow, with higher values indicating better insulation. This rating system is commonly used in the outdoor gear industry to evaluate the effectiveness of sleeping pads and mattresses in cold environments. Until now, no dog bed has undergone official R-value testing, leaving pet owners to guess at how well a bed might protect their pup from the cold. RuffRest™ received a rating of 7.5, considered high (excellent) for thermal insulative value.

By incorporating an R-value rating, the RuffRest™ Ultimate Dog Bed provides pet parents with a scientific, measurable way to assess warmth. Whether at home, in a tent, or on cold terrain, customers now have a dog bed option with proven insulation performance.

Timberdog® creates premium, adventure-ready pet gear designed for durability, comfort, and convenience. With a focus on high-performance materials and highly innovative, multifunctional design, Timberdog products help pet owners and their four-legged companions spend more quality time exploring the world together.

