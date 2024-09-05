Timberlab Sets Its Sights on Millersburg as Home for Its Cross-Laminated Timber Facility

"I am thrilled to support Timberlab's innovative CLT facility in Millersburg. This project represents a significant investment in our local economy and brings 100 well-paying manufacturing jobs to our community," says State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis. Post this

The facility, set to produce a staggering 100,000 cubic meters of CLT products each year, promises to be a marvel of modern manufacturing. With cutting-edge automation and an efficient design, the plant is projected to create 100 new living wage manufacturing jobs at peak operation, positioning it as one of the largest CLT producers in the nation. This isn't just a boon for the economy; it's a potential game-changer for sustainable building practices nationwide.

"I am thrilled to support Timberlab's innovative CLT facility in Millersburg. This project represents a significant investment in our local economy and brings 100 well-paying manufacturing jobs to our community," says State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis. "More importantly, it bolsters Oregon's forestry industry, particularly in our rural and smaller communities, by creating a sustainable demand for locally sourced timber. By partnering with forward-thinking companies like Timberlab, we are fostering economic growth and championing our forests' health and sustainability."

About Timberlab

In 2021, recognizing a need to focus on mass timber, Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) launched Timberlab, Inc. to be a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation services for construction projects across the United States. In 2024, to further this goal, Timberlab, Inc. was reorganized, allowing for an expansion and creation of Timberlab Laminators, LLC., to focus on the manufacturing operations, while Timberlab, Inc. continues to provide in-house engineering, procurement, and installation services. The mission of Timberlab is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of mass timber in the U.S. commercial construction market to benefit the planet and its people. For more information, visit Timberlab.com

Media Contact

Danielle Ridgeway, Swinerton, 5034792030, [email protected], https://timberlab.com/

SOURCE Timberlab