TIME and Statista Name Edthena One of 'America's Top EdTech Companies'

"As we continuously innovate to make high-quality coaching more accessible and consistent for every educator, this latest recognition from TIME and Statista is another meaningful validation of our work." – Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena Post this

Schools, districts, and teacher education programs from across the United States and multiple countries use Edthena's award-winning technologies as an integral part of teacher induction, teacher mentoring, professional learning communities (PLCs), and peer observation.

AI Coach by Edthena is an adaptive, first-of-its-kind solution that uses conversational artificial intelligence to support teachers as they work through coaching cycles. Using the secure platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process. The AI-driven coach offers tailored strategies for improving core teaching practices, as well as for implementing Science of Reading strategies.

Most recently, AI Coach added on-demand coaching for instructional coaches and teacher mentors. Available within the platform at no additional cost, this new module provides coaches with the opportunity to reflect on their coaching conversations and engage in flexible, self-paced professional learning just like their teachers do.

The VC3 video coaching platform allows K-12 educators to seamlessly collaborate with colleagues, whether in the classroom or on the go. Accessible on any device, VC3 enhances professional growth with real-time feedback and intuitive tools that drive improved teaching practices and support school-wide progress.

Edthena's free, AI-powered Observation Copilot helps principals save time by streamlining classroom observations and automatically turning their observation notes into structured feedback aligned with instructional frameworks, such as The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching. The tool also provides principals with suggestions for instructionally relevant next steps for teachers and allows them to review, refine, and copy the feedback into their existing systems.

To further advance its impact on teachers, Edthena is participating in an ongoing Gates Foundation-funded research project in partnership with the University of Virginia and the University at Albany to test a new system that watches and listens to classroom videos. Teachers across the country will receive intelligent, actionable feedback and coaching, specifically tailored for mathematics instruction.

The multimodal neural network is trained on classroom videos that have been hand-coded by expert human observers, creating a unique dataset that enables reliable, credible analysis of uploaded classroom videos. The network is already research-validated and proven to be as reliable as a human observer.

In addition to this latest recognition, Edthena was named one of the World's Top EdTech Companies of 2025 by TIME Magazine and Statista, and was awarded a TIME Best Invention of 2025 for its AI Coach platform.

To learn more about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles, named a TIME Best Invention of 2025; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards, including District Administration Top Product Award, Tech & Learning Award of Excellence, and SIIA CODiE Award. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

Media Contact

Christine Lynch, Edthena, 1 4109759638, [email protected], www.edthena.com

SOURCE Edthena