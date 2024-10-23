Time Equities Inc. Launches New TEI Quarterly Debt Fund

With the TEI Quarterly Debt Fund, we are reiterating our vision to bring high-quality, durable investment opportunities to our investors. Post this

The Fund will offer investors a guaranteed stated return on their investment in the form of an introductory distribution rate of 8% per annum through December 31, 2024, thereafter, adjusting on a quarterly basis at a rate equal to the 3-Month Treasury, plus 1.50%.

In addition to quarterly distributions, investors will have the added flexibility of a quarterly redemption option following the completion of a full calendar quarter lockup period after their investment is accepted by the Fund, subject to redemptions limits on a first come first serve basis up to 6.25% per quarter of the Fund's Total Unreturned Capital Contributions per calendar quarter or 25% per calendar year.

"With the TEI Quarterly Debt Fund, we are reiterating our vision to bring high-quality, durable investment opportunities to our investors," says Alexander Anderson, Senior Director, "We have been providing innovative investment opportunities to our investors for nearly six decades and look forward to the continued expansion of these offerings for many years into the future."

The TEI Quarterly Debt Fund LLC is available to accredited investors and currently accepting new investments subject to a minimum initial investment of $25,000.

About Time Equities Inc.

Founded in 1966, Time Equities, Inc. ("TEI") is a diversified investment, development, asset and property management, licensed real estate brokerage, and alternative energy company that has been in business for more than 57 years. The TEI portfolio includes approximately 43.2 million square feet of residential, industrial, office and retail property including about 5,000 multi-family apartment units, approximately 635,000 square feet in pending acquisitions, and 2.8 million square feet of various property types in stages of pre-development and development. With 342 properties across 36 states, five Canadian provinces, Anguilla, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Scotland, the TEI portfolio benefits from a diversity of asset types including non-performing loans, B-notes, and alternative energy investments. TEI has a variety of market concentrations in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest and West Coast of the U.S., and new markets around the world are always being evaluated.

Disclosure:

This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities referenced herein. The offering of membership units in TEI Quarterly Debt Fund LLC (the "Company") is made only by a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum of the Company (the "Memorandum"). You must read the entire Memorandum in order to fully understand the risks related to the purchase of units in the Company. The information set forth herein is not indicative of future performance and there is no assurance that the Company will experience similar returns. Time Equities Inc. and Time Equities Securities LLC are affiliates under common ownership and control. Securities offered through Time Equities Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA.

