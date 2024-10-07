Time for Change: Crisis Management Approach Proposed to End LA Metro's Safety Failures

"The time for change is now. LA Metro's employees and riders deserve better. We need a plan that prioritizes safety—and we need it now." - Gina L. Osborn Post this

Despite efforts by Mayor Karen Bass to bolster law enforcement presence by 20%, the violence continues unabated. Osborn emphasizes that current strategies are inadequate and that public safety cannot rely on piecemeal solutions or leaders without relevant expertise. The proposed LAM-CMT would address the shortcomings of LA Metro's current leadership and introduce a unified, data-driven approach to safety and security.

"The surge in crime on the Metro system is not just a public safety issue—it's a full-blown crisis," said Osborn. "It's time for LA Metro to take immediate action and implement a comprehensive, organized safety strategy that goes beyond the reactive measures we've seen so far."

Osborn's proposal calls for the immediate establishment of the LAM-CMT, a high-level task force of security professionals and law enforcement leaders. Reporting directly to the LA Metro Board, this team would work independently from existing leadership, ensuring decisive action and effective coordination. The LAM-CMT would be granted temporary authority to execute a full system-wide security overhaul.

Key responsibilities of the LAM-CMT would include:

Re-establishing order and reducing crime: A complete review of current security operations, with immediate development of a comprehensive security plan.

Unified security operations: Centralizing all public safety resources, including Transit Security Officers, ambassadors, law enforcement, and homeless outreach services, under one command.

Accountability and performance monitoring: Holding public safety contractors accountable through performance metrics and quality control measures.

Expanding security resources: Doubling or tripling the number of Transit Security Officers to enforce Metro's code of conduct and foster a culture of safety.

Leveraging technology: Implementing advanced security technologies such as facial recognition, AI-driven threat detection, and real-time security screening systems.

"It's not enough for board members to express outrage after each tragic event," Osborn added. "Isolated solutions won't fix this problem. LA Metro needs a strategic, well-resourced crisis management plan that prioritizes the safety of all riders and employees."

Osborn's proposal highlights the urgency of implementing this solution as crime rates continue to rise. Although the LA Metro Board has approved the creation of a police department, the timeline for implementation stretches over five years, well past the 2028 Olympics. The current state of affairs demands action now to safeguard the public and rebuild trust in the system.

As part of the proposed changes, Osborn also calls for the replacement of LA Metro's current CEO, Stephanie Wiggins, whose history of rejecting safety initiatives has contributed to the current crisis. "Lives have been lost due to poor decisions," Osborn stated. "This can no longer be tolerated."

LA Metro is at a tipping point. Without immediate, decisive action, the safety failures will continue to put riders and employees at risk. The LAM-CMT represents a practical, comprehensive solution that addresses these safety challenges head-on, with the expertise and authority necessary to effect lasting change.

"The time for change is now," Osborn concluded. "LA Metro's employees and riders deserve better. We need a plan that prioritizes safety—and we need it now."

About Gina L. Osborn

Gina L. Osborn is a former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge, former Chief of Safety for LA Metro, and recognized expert in security, crisis management, and leadership. With extensive experience combating international terrorism, cybercrime, and violent crime, she is committed to helping organizations develop effective, proactive safety strategies and shares lessons on authentic leadership, leading through chaos, crisis, and change, and rising to the top in male-dominated fields. To learn more, visit www.ginalosborn.com.

Media Contact

Marc Greenberg, Tucker Ellis, LLP, 1 (213) 215-8887, [email protected], https://www.tuckerellis.com/

SOURCE Gina L. Osborn