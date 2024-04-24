TIME Names Accredible to World's Top EdTech Companies 2024 List

This further validates how critical digital credentials are in education for not only recognizing learners for skills and achievements, but helping them communicate the totality of their abilities and translate them into future opportunities. Post this

"We're honored to be recognized by TIME as one of the World's Top EdTech Companies," stated Danny King, CEO and co-founder of Accredible. "This further validates how critical digital credentials are in education for not only recognizing learners for skills and achievements, but helping them communicate the totality of their abilities and translate them into future opportunities."

Since its founding in 2013, Accredible has experienced tremendous global demand for its digital credential platform from universities, associations, and technology companies looking to increase learner engagement and drive education or training program growth. Over 2,200 organizations, including Cengage, Google, IEEE, MIT, Skillsoft, Slack, and the University of Cambridge, rely on Accredible to issue, manage, and verify digital certificates and badges on their behalf — now totaling nearly 100 million career-advancing credentials.

The TIME recognition comes on the heels of Accredible being named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and awarded Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training by the 2023 SaaS Awards.

To view TIME's list of the World's Top EdTech Companies 2024, visit here. To learn more about Accredible, visit accredible.com.

About Accredible

Accredible is the world's leading digital credential platform that enables education and training leaders to increase learner engagement and drive program growth. Over 2,200 organizations including Cengage, Google, IEEE, MIT, Skillsoft, Slack, and the University of Cambridge rely on Accredible to manage and measure everything from issuing digital credentials and badges to visualizing learning pathways to spotlighting certified learners. Founded in 2013, Accredible has helped issue and verify nearly 100 million career-advancing credentials. To learn more, visit accredible.com.

Media Contact

Patti Wheeler, Accredible, 1 3474238874, [email protected], https://www.accredible.com/

SOURCE Accredible