TIME Names AI Coach by Edthena a Best Invention of 2025

"As one of only five education companies selected, the recognition from TIME underscores the impact of our technology in helping teachers reach their full potential to positively impact the students they serve." – Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena Post this

TIME chose Edthena's AI Coach platform because it helps teachers grow their instructional practice by guiding structured self-reflection on classroom videos of their teaching in action. Using the secure platform, teachers independently reflect on their practice and set near-term goals as part of a self-paced module that mirrors the instructional coaching process. Teachers have an interactive conversation with Edie, the AI-driven coach, who asks probing, open-ended questions and offers personalized tips and resources for improvement.

New this fall, the platform is further leveraging AI to automatically highlight segments of classroom videos based on teachers' identified goals for improvement. This is designed to provide in-the-moment guidance so teachers can more easily and efficiently engage in self-reflection as part of their ongoing professional learning.

"We are continually evolving AI Coach to provide teachers with extra layers of targeted support so they implement meaningful changes in their classroom," said Geller.

To further advance its impact on teachers, Edthena is participating in an ongoing Gates Foundation-funded research project in partnership with the University of Virginia and the University at Albany to test a new system that watches and listens to classroom videos. Teachers across the country will receive intelligent, actionable feedback and coaching, specifically tailored for mathematics instruction.

The multimodal machine learning model is trained on classroom videos that have been hand-coded by expert human observers, creating a unique dataset that enables reliable, credible analysis of uploaded classroom videos. The network is already research-validated and proven to be as reliable as a human observer.

"This system is replicating feedback on actual teaching, which is considered the gold standard model for teacher professional development," said Geller. "The system guides teachers to analyze the information step-by-step, prompting reflection and helping them consider how the evidence connects to their teaching decisions, just like they would if they were sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with an in-person coach."

In addition to this latest recognition for AI Coach, Edthena was named one of the World's Top EdTech Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statista earlier this year.

To learn more about AI Coach by Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/aicoach. To read more about AI Coach by Edthena in TIME, visit https://time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/7318296/edthena-ai-coach/.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos; and Observation Copilot, a tool allowing principals to instantly turn classroom notes into framework-aligned teacher feedback. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

