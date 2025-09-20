TIME Names CancerIQ as One of World's Top HealthTech Companies

"By helping ... patients act on genetic testing and supplemental screenings, they're improving outcomes and generating more than $275 million in downstream revenue — showing that prevention can be both life-saving and financially sustainable." Post this

CancerIQ's inclusion on TIME's list recognizes proven impact and continued innovation. Earlier this year, the company rolled out first-of-their-kind capabilities in patient education, engagement, and navigation support that make it simpler for patients to not only learn their cancer risk, but act on it. That focus on action is driving measurable results across CancerIQ's growing customer base.

"TIME's recognition underscores the impact CancerIQ is having as we redefine precision cancer prevention and early detection," said Feyi Ayodele, CEO and co-founder of CancerIQ. "Our customers are now cumulatively managing nearly one million patients in high-risk cancer programs. By helping those patients act on genetic testing and supplemental screenings, they're improving outcomes and generating more than $275 million in downstream revenue — showing that prevention can be both life-saving and financially sustainable."

Today, CancerIQ is live in more than 65 health systems and 300+ clinics, embedded across oncology, radiology, women's health and population health initiatives. With rising demand for high-risk cancer programs that deliver clear ROI, CancerIQ's presence across health systems continues to expand as providers work to lower costs, attract new patients, and strengthen value-based care performance.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at canceriq.com and follow CancerIQ on LinkedIn.

