TIME Names Findem One of America's Top WorkTech Companies

Recognition highlights Findem's innovation and role in helping organizations make smarter workforce decisions with AI
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent outcomes, today announced it has been named one of America's Top WorkTech Companies by TIME. The inaugural ranking, developed by TIME and Statista, recognizes the 250 companies shaping the future of workplace technology in the United States. The list evaluated more than 5,000 companies based on factors including financial strength, innovation and industry impact.
Findem was recognized for helping organizations move beyond fragmented systems and static workforce records to make more informed, data-driven decisions. Its AI-powered platform supports hiring, internal mobility, workforce planning and talent operations by transforming vast amounts of people and company data into structured, actionable intelligence.
"The future of work will be shaped not just by AI, but by the quality of the data that powers it," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Organizations are realizing that workforce decisions can no longer rely on disconnected systems and incomplete information. We're building the foundation that helps enterprises better understand their workforce, anticipate change and make smarter decisions at scale. We're honored that TIME has recognized that vision."
Findem continues to expand its AI platform with innovations such as Findem Studio, a programmable AI surface that enables enterprises to build agents, assistants and workflows using Findem's labeled workforce data and MCP infrastructure.
About Findem
Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral, embedded in partner solutions such as Paychex and RecruitMilitary, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.
Media Contact
Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 3037330328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai
SOURCE Findem
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