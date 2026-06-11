TIME Names Findem One of America's Top WorkTech Companies

"We're building the foundation that helps enterprises better understand their workforce, anticipate change and make smarter decisions at scale. We're honored that TIME has recognized that vision," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. Post this

"The future of work will be shaped not just by AI, but by the quality of the data that powers it," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Organizations are realizing that workforce decisions can no longer rely on disconnected systems and incomplete information. We're building the foundation that helps enterprises better understand their workforce, anticipate change and make smarter decisions at scale. We're honored that TIME has recognized that vision."

Findem continues to expand its AI platform with innovations such as Findem Studio, a programmable AI surface that enables enterprises to build agents, assistants and workflows using Findem's labeled workforce data and MCP infrastructure.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms trillions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral, embedded in partner solutions such as Paychex and RecruitMilitary, and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 3037330328, [email protected], https://www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem