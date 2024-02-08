Time Out! Football Fans Can Score Free Wings from Wings and Rings

The sports bar and restaurant with the craveworthy menu is giving away five free wings to Buffalo Sauciety members when the first time-out is called in the Big Game.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Big Game is approaching, and Wings and Rings, the 85-unit elevated sports restaurant and bar franchise, is making sure the fans' game-day festivities clear the uprights. In a promotion that anyone can cheer for, Wings and Rings is offering five free wings to members of its Buffalo Sauciety loyalty program as soon as the first time-out is called.

When the Big Game kicks off, we'll be on the edge of our seats waiting for that first time-out to be called. When it is, you'll know those free wings are on their way to you. All you have to do is sign up for the Wings and Rings Buffalo Sauciety loyalty program before the end of the game, which can be done through the Wings and Rings mobile app.

So, unless both teams somehow get through the game without calling a single time-out, every loyalty club member will see a credit for five free boneless or traditional wings in their account the following morning.

"We're not going to wait to reward our Wings and Rings fans based on who wins the Big Game – we're ready to spread the wing-love the moment the first time-out is called. Which team will call the first one? We'll be right there with our fans to catch the drama," said Linsey Case, Marketing Director for Wings and Rings.

Can't wait until the morning after? Wings and Rings has you covered for your game-day meal, too. The day of the Big Game is the biggest food carryout and delivery day of the year, and Wings and Rings is ensuring that every guest gets the full VIP treatment for their game-day meal. This year, every carryout order will come with a free reusable, insulated tote bag, ensuring every item arrives hot and fresh for kick-off.

Even after the game is over, Buffalo Sauciety rewards keep coming. Every person who downloads the app and joins the rewards program will receive a free starter, just for joining the Buffalo Sauciety. Then, throughout the year, members earn $10 for every $100 spent and are celebrated with a free birthday dessert.

Giveaway Details: Must be a member of the Buffalo Sauciety VIP rewards program as of

11:59pm EST on 2/11/24 to be eligible. Reward valid for 5 free boneless or traditional wings between 2/12/24 - 2/16/24. Excludes smoked wings and third-party delivery. Become a member today by downloading the Wings and Rings app on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit http://www.WingsandRings.com and http://www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Wings and Rings