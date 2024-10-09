Time Spent Waiting On The Lord For Motherhood Is Never Wasted Time

Xulon Press presents encouragement for anyone in a season of delayed fertility.

BEND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Devan Larsen shows readers that God uses every minute for His glory and their growth in Fulfilled: A Therapist's Journey of Faith Through Fertility ($22.49, paperback, 9781662898204; $9.99, e-book, 9781662898211).

While thoughts of motherhood may consume your daily life, answering that particular prayer is not the only way God can transform you. He can, and will, use this time of waiting as a journey towards freedom, according to Larsen.

"I wanted to write a book from a psychological perspective of how to cope with infertility but God had different plans. I had begun writing the book in December of 2022 and God radically changed the direction and put the name Fulfilled on my heart with the subtitle," said Larsen.

Devan Larsen is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Gottman Therapist. She owns a private practice called Moments of Grace Family Therapy where she sits with hurt and broken people and helps them step into lives full of meaning and hope. In her own season of waiting, Devan was called to write Fulfilled as a source of hope and empowerment for women waiting to become moms. She is a local Moms in the Making leader and resides on a small farm in Bend, Oregon with her husband and two adorable golden retrievers, Gus and Chance.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fulfilled is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Devan Larsen, LMFT, CGT, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], www.momentsofgraceft.com

