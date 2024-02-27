Time to Take the Stage! Colossal Announces Voting is Open for Karaoke Knockout 2024

Karaoke Knockout is a unique Colossal fundraiser in support of HelpUsAdopt.org that will send eight finalists to LA to perform in front of guest judges.

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colossal, known as the global leader in fundraising for charities through online competitions, is thrilled to announce that voting is officially open for the first-ever Karaoke Knockout competition.

Karaoke Knockout is unique to the typical Colossal competition. This campaign will run in a tournament-style format that narrows with each round until there are eight finalists. This is where it gets interesting: The 'Top 8' finalists in the competition will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the associated live event—Karaoke Knockout LIVE!—to perform a song of their choice for two celebrity judges: Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, from the hit TV show, 'Glee'.

At the conclusion of the live event, Ushkowitz and McHale will award two finalists one of two awards: The Supreme Singer, awarded to the best vocalist, and The Crowd Pleaser, awarded to the performer with the most vibrant stage presence. These two crowned karaoke champions will take home $10,000 each and have guest appearances on the hit podcast, 'And That's What You Really Missed!'.

Karaoke Knockout is sponsored by 'And That's What You Really Missed!', an iHeartMedia podcast where the aforementioned Glee stars revisit the beloved TV series, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes insights, personal stories, and cherished memories. With a lineup of special guests and real-life recollections, this podcast delivers a nostalgic and entertaining experience for fans.

The eight Hollywood-bound Finalists will be determined through public voting during the Karaoke Knockout competition, which benefits HelpUsAdopt.org, a national 501(c)(3) adoption grant program that helps hard-working families overcome the financial obstacles of adoption so children can join loving and permanent homes.

To cast your vote and learn more about the competition, please visit karaokeko.org You can also stay updated on the competition by following @karaokeknockout on Instagram and Facebook.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Karaoke Knockout, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Colossal is always seeking extraordinary talents, unstoppable forces, and untapped potential that's destined to take the spotlight. Colossal will continue this mission through the Karaoke Knockout competition. Learn more at colossal.org.

Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 6026334163, [email protected], Colossal Management

SOURCE Colossal Management