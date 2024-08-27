TimeDoc Health Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

Time Doc Health, a leading provider of virtual care management services for patients with chronic illnesses, proves they're at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and security by earning HITRUST i1 Certification.
CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeDoc Health, a leading provider of virtual care management services for patients with chronic illnesses, today announced its Google Cloud Platform (Data Center) managed by Google located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, United States of America and the TimeDoc Health Platform residing at Google Cloud Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the organization's Google Cloud Platform and the TimeDoc Health Platform are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.
"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices," said Brian Esterly, CEO at TimeDoc Health. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."
"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "TimeDoc Health's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."
About TimeDoc Health
TimeDoc Health is a pioneering leader in virtual care management solutions, revolutionizing healthcare delivery for providers, payers, and patients alike. Our innovative platform seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with personalized patient care, empowering healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care at scale. With a relentless focus on innovation and excellence, we enable healthcare providers to optimize patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Supporting nearly 150 healthcare organizations and more than 140,000 individuals in 38 states, TimeDoc Health is shaping the future of healthcare delivery and transforming the way care is delivered, one virtual visit at a time.
