Timefinity Launches Indiegogo Campaign for New Smart Table Clock

Innovative design combines a clock and lamp with smart features to enhance both ambiance and productivity in any setting.

KOSICE, Slovakia, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timefinity has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for its new smart table clock, which redefines the traditional concept of timekeeping. Timefinity combines the functions of a clock and a lamp with smart technology, offering a multifunctional device that enhances both productivity and ambiance in any space.

Timefinity's distinctive feature is its ability to display time not just as a static element but as an evolving visual experience. Utilizing a unique ultra-quiet rotating mechanism and 60 RGB LED bulbs, the clock mode gradually fills with light, marking the passage of time in a visually striking way. This feature not only serves as a functional timekeeper but also enriches the atmosphere of any room.

Apart from its innovative time display, Timefinity acts as both a nightlight and an ambient lamp. The device is equipped with a touch control interface, a light sensor, and multiple lighting modes, which make it a versatile lighting solution for various activities throughout the day. Whether you're reading, working, or relaxing, Timefinity provides the perfect lighting to suit your needs.

The Timefinity app enhances the user experience by offering extensive customization options. Available soon on Google Play and the App Store, the app allows users to set color schemes and adjust lighting modes, ensuring that Timefinity fits seamlessly into any interior design. The app also facilitates easy control of the device from anywhere in the home, thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, which also enables regular software and firmware updates.

Looking ahead, Timefinity plans to integrate additional features such as the Pomodoro technique for effective time management and compatibility with popular smart assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Home. These updates will further integrate Timefinity into the smart home ecosystem and improve user interaction with the device.

Each Timefinity is meticulously handcrafted in Europe, combining state-of-the-art technology with traditional craftsmanship. The use of premium materials like wood, chrome, and aluminum, along with high-quality bearings, ensures both durability and elegance.

Supporters of the Indiegogo campaign will be among the first to experience this innovative product, with special pre-order perks and incentives. The campaign aims not just to bring Timefinity to the market but to invite users to rediscover and personalize their experience of time.

For more information on Timefinity and to support the campaign, visit the Indiegogo campaign page.

About Timefinity:

Timefinity is at the forefront of integrating innovative technology with sophisticated design to redefine timekeeping. Each product is a labor of love, meticulously handcrafted in Europe, aiming to deliver not only a tool for telling time but also an art piece that enhances any living or working space.

Media Contact

Jozef Orenic, Timefinity, +421 917 385 571, [email protected], https://www.timefinity.co/

SOURCE Timefinity