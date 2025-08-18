Timeshare Industry Launches The Timeshare Consumer Protection Center to Help Owners Learn About Their Exit Options, Avoid Timeshare Exit Scams

"Contrary to what many exit companies want owners to believe, timeshare exit doesn't have to be expensive, difficult, or time-consuming. The TCPC allows owners to get all the facts about timeshare exit without the pressure of sales or the risk of scams." - Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA Post this

Additionally, the TCPC details the pros and cons of working with third-party exit companies, and how to spot and avoid falling victim to fraudulent exit activity.

"As the timeshare industry continues to mature, timeshare owners find themselves flooded with misinformation and half-truths about their options when they decide that timeshare ownership no longer fits their vacation needs," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "We created the TCPC because, contrary to what many exit companies want owners to believe, timeshare exit doesn't have to be expensive, difficult, or time-consuming. The TCPC allows owners to get all the facts about timeshare exit without the pressure of sales or the risk of scams."

Timeshare owners who want to explore their timeshare exit options for free can visit TheTCPC.org to learn more.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations.

As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

