Timeshare Owners Are Planning More Frequent and Longer Summer Vacations in 2025

Additional key findings from the quarter are below:

Nearly seven in ten owners who plan to take more vacations this summer will also be spending more time at their timeshare and/or an affiliated resort.

68% of timeshare owners have made a reservation for their next vacation, +20 points higher than travelers in general.

61% of timeshare owners are planning their next timeshare vacation within the next four months.

"We have always known that the pre-paid nature of the timeshare product means owners are more likely than other U.S. travelers to prioritize their vacations," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "With nearly 80% of timeshare owners traveling without a loan balance, this latest results of the Vacation Ownership Sentiment Index show that timeshare owners are even outpacing their own active travel habits year-over-year."

To view the Vacation Ownership Sentiment Index results from the second quarter of the year, and to access additional industry data and insight from ARDA, click here.

