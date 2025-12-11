Timeshare Owners Hit the Slopes: Study Finds Timesharers Take More Frequent, Longer Ski Trips Than Average Travelers

"The value of timeshare ski vacations for owners really lies in both price and experience. Not only do owners avoid rising hotel rates, but they also get to stay in spacious resorts located near some of the world's most popular slopes." - ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel Post this

"One of the primary benefits of timeshare ownership is locking in your lifetime of vacations at today's prices," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "That benefit is particularly significant when it comes to seasonal travel, like ski season, which tends to get more expensive year after year. However, the value of ski vacations for owners really lies in both price and experience. Not only do owners avoid rising hotel rates, but they also get to stay in gorgeous, spacious timeshare resorts located near some of the world's most popular slopes, from Park City to Lake Tahoe, to Breckenridge and beyond. "

More ski season insights from the study are below:

Eighty-eight percent of surveyed owners say that they tend to stay at their timeshare or within their timeshare brand for ski vacations.

Ninety-eight percent of Timeshare Owners who ski plan to take at least one 2026 overnight trip where they will hit the slopes.

More than half of surveyed owners prefer to stay at the same accommodation and ski the same mountain.

In addition to these findings, the study also measured timeshare owners' enthusiasm for travel in general against that of non-owners. Significant takeaways from this portion of the report are below:

Sixty percent of timeshare owners have made a reservation for their next vacation; more than 70% higher than the incidence of overall travelers.

Fifty-four percent of timeshare owners are planning to spend significantly more time on vacation over the next six months, a more than 70% higher incidence than travelers in general who plan to do the same.

Sixty-one percent of timeshare owners plan to take their next timeshare vacation within four months.

To access the full Vacation Ownership Sentiment Report and other industry data from ARDA, click here.

