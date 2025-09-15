Timeshare Owners Outpace Average U.S. Leisure Travelers in Fall Travel Bookings

"As summer comes to an end, we're seeing the flexibility that timeshare ownership provides lead to consistent bookings from owners well past peak travel months," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. Post this

Timeshare owners are also traveling smarter. Over a third (35%) say fall trips provide greater value by maximizing the use of their points, demonstrating the flexible nature of timeshare today.

"Our data shows that timeshare owners not only find value in traveling at popular times like summer or the holidays, but at any time of year," said ARDA President & CEO Jason Gamel. "As summer comes to an end, we're seeing the flexibility that timeshare ownership provides lead to consistent bookings from owners well past peak travel months."

Looking ahead, this momentum is predicted to continue through the end of the year. According to the Vacation Ownership Sentiment Index, timeshare owners are 50% more likely than other leisure travelers to have already booked their next trip, and 55% more likely to spend significantly more time on vacation over the next six months.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work — including proactive advocacy — touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate, and Wyndham Destinations.

As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.

