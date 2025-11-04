Timesharing Industry Launches Post-Holiday Reset Quiz to Give Busy Travelers a Chance to Win a Relaxing Vacation in 2026

"The holidays can bring a lot of stress when it comes to traveling," said Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA. "But timesharing makes vacations easier with multi-bedroom suites, full kitchens and amazing amenities. That's why timeshare resorts are the perfect backdrop to reset in the new year." Post this

The potential "Timesharing Reset Vibes" results are below:

Trailblazer: You prefer the mountains to the beach, and a good hike is all you need to feel recharged.

Vitamin Sea Seeker: Nothing recharges you like digging your toes in the sand and basking in the sun next to breaking waves.

Solar Recharger: Open skies and desert landscapes make you feel right at home, and you can't wait to indulge in some sunshine and fresh air.

Pretty in Pink Slippers: For you, recharging is all about where you stay and unwinding by the pool or the spa.

Grape Escape Artist: When you picture your post-holiday recharge, you have a glass of wine in hand and a gorgeous view in front of you.

City Slicker: For you, recharging is all about exploring new cities, indulging in great food, and finding the best entertainment options available.

"The holidays are the most popular time of year for families to gather, but the season can also bring a lot of stress when it comes to traveling," said Jason Gamel, President & CEO of ARDA, the timesharing trade association. "Timesharing makes vacations easier. You get spacious, multi-bedroom suites with full kitchens and amazing amenities. That's why timeshare resorts are the perfect backdrop to reset in the new year."

In addition to the nearly 1,500 timeshare resorts in the U.S. that match any vacation vibe, timeshare resorts are managed by some of the world's leading hospitality companies – a welcomed relief for travelers who are ready to relinquish their seasonal hosting duties and kick back with peace of mind.

To learn more about timesharing and the "What's Your Reset Vibe?" quiz, visit GoTimesharing.com.

