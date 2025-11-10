TimeShark Announces Integration with OpenTable to Automate Reservations With Voice AI

TimeShark AI, the leading voice solution for restaurants, integrates with OpenTable to automate reservations made over the phone, boosting restaurant efficiency, reducing missed calls, and enhancing guest experiences worldwide.

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeShark, a leading voice AI platform for hospitality, today announced an integration with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech.. The partnership enables OpenTable customers using TimeShark Voice AI to automate customer calls, enhance efficiency, and handle reservations seamlessly using AI-powered voice technology integrations.

Through the integration, TimeShark connects directly with OpenTable to create, modify, and confirm reservations automatically. Guests calling a restaurant can check availability or make changes instantly through a natural, on-brand voice experience. The integration allows restaurants to manage calls at any hour — reducing missed reservations and freeing staff to focus on in-person hospitality.

Impact & Benefits

TimeShark's AI has already handled millions of calls for restaurants nationwide, helping operators reduce missed calls by up to 85% and capture 25% more confirmed reservations and private event inquiries through automated booking flows and notifications. The partnership extends those benefits to OpenTable users, offering a seamless way to scale service quality and guest satisfaction while maintaining operational efficiency.

Availability

OpenTable customers can activate the TimeShark integration by contacting TimeShark at [email protected] or via OpenTable's Integration Marketplace.

About TimeShark

TimeShark is a voice AI platform built for modern hospitality. TimeShark answers calls, automates reservations, and routes event and catering inquiries — reflecting each brand's unique tone of voice and operating rules, 24/7. Trusted by restaurants across the U.S., TimeShark helps teams save time, reduce missed calls, and deliver consistent guest experiences at scale. Learn more at timeshark.ai.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Media Contact

Jack Lewis, TimeShark.ai

