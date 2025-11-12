Tanzanian Female Dictator Samia Suluhu Hassan killed over 25,000 people and over 11,000 people have been abducted. TIMIA tells Samia Hassan to step down and call for credible elections within 90 days or face military action within the next few weeks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to concerns regarding the electoral process under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration, the Tanzania Independent Military Intervention Alliance (TIMIA) formally requests the establishment of an interim coalition government. This coalition should comprise impartial leaders drawn from retired military personnel or academic institutions, with the mandate to organize new elections within 90 days. Our organization represents over 500 dedicated Tanzanian military veterans and active service members both domestically and internationally who stand prepared to implement strategic operations aimed at restoring constitutional governance and democratic principles to Tanzania if our proposals are not addressed within the specified timeframe.

The October 29, 2025 elections have raised significant concerns regarding electoral integrity and transparency. Under the current administration, reports indicate that more than 25,000 citizens have lost their lives in politically motivated incidents, with an additional 11,675 individuals reportedly missing. Documentation exists of citizens being detained by law enforcement only to be found deceased days later. Further investigations have uncovered disturbing reports of human remains being disposed of in the Indian Ocean. The current political climate has fostered an environment where citizens face severe consequences for expressing dissenting opinions or criticizing government statements.

According to medical professionals who spoke on the condition of anonymity in the five provinces of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Songwe, Mwanza and Mbeya, the death toll exceeded 25,194. The massacres were committed by forces loyal to Samia Suluhu and her contract militia from Uganda.

We urgently appeal to the international community and allies of Tanzania to support our mission to protect Tanzanian civilians from ongoing human rights violations perpetrated under the current regime and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party. Immediate action is essential to prevent further loss of life and restore democratic governance structures that respect fundamental human rights and civil liberties.

We respectfully urge regional and international organizations to consider implementing targeted political and economic sanctions against the current administration and the CCM leadership. We recommend that tourists evaluate their travel plans to Tanzania and Zanzibar in light of the current situation. Additionally, we suggest that mining operations temporarily suspend activities in Tanzania. We further appeal to neighboring nations including Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to consider alternative port facilities rather than Dar es Salaam until democratic processes are restored. These economic measures would create necessary pressure to facilitate democratic reforms.

TIMIA represents an extensive network of current and former military professionals committed to restoring democratic institutions in Tanzania. Our primary objectives include facilitating new, transparent democratic elections within 90 days, followed by the implementation of constitutional reforms that reflect the genuine aspirations of the Tanzanian population. We remain committed to safeguarding Tanzania's democratic future and constitutional governance.

Reports indicate that a majority of Tanzania's military personnel have maintained professional conduct by refusing to engage in actions against civilian populations. However, evidence suggests that Tanzanian police forces, KMKM Zanzibar military units, and external security personnel have been deployed to manage protest activities. Since the election, documentation indicates that approximately 25,000 civilians have been affected by security operations, with casualties continuing to increase.

The current administration's security measures have reportedly affected religious leaders, with documentation of 53 priests and 47 pastors being detained. Reports indicate that at least 3 Catholic priests and 12 pastors have been subjected to extrajudicial actions, while numerous others have sustained injuries during detention. Young Muslim men have also reportedly been systematically targeted. These circumstances have reportedly forced thousands of Tanzanian citizens, including hundreds of religious leaders, to seek asylum in neighboring countries.

President Hassan, who originates from Zanzibar, faces significant opposition in mainland Tanzania, which represents approximately 90% of the nation's electorate. This opposition stems from concerns regarding governance practices and allegations of fiscal mismanagement. Reports suggest that substantial government funds remain unaccounted for annually, while questions have been raised regarding the acquisition of high-value assets by certain individuals connected to the administration.

The current administration maintains its authority through key inhumane security officials including Abdul Ameir, senior police officials Alfonce Mafwele and Jumanne Muril, Tanzania Army Chief of Staff Salum Haji Othman, alongside Paul Makonda and other governmental security personnel. These individuals have been implicated in systematic suppression of dissenting voices through intimidation tactics and coercive measures, creating a climate of fear throughout the nation.

TIMIA maintains its position: if the administration does not initiate a peaceful transition and organize credible, transparent elections within 90 days, we will commence strategic military operations throughout Tanzania. Our objective would be to apprehend individuals responsible for human rights violations and facilitate their presentation before the International Criminal Court in The Hague to face appropriate legal proceedings for alleged crimes against the Tanzanian populace.

For additional information regarding our organization and mission, please visit our website at www.timiafreedom.com to learn how you can support our efforts to restore democratic governance and protect Tanzanian citizens. Your engagement today can contribute significantly to restoring constitutional governance and preventing further humanitarian concerns.

