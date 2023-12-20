Tin Corner's Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine Opens in Downtown Frederick

Opens at site of the original Lucky Corner restaurant

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tin and Maria Khong are excited to open Tin Corner at the corner of Market and 7th Streets in downtown Frederick at the site of the original Lucky Corner restaurant which they opened in 2005. The Khongs sold the business operations in 2006 to focus on raising their children and running another family business in Frederick.

The children are now grown, and the empty nesters have decided to open another authentic Vietnamese restaurant at the original site with numerous Pho, grill and wok options. The ingredients are fresh and authentic, and the taste is unforgettable. Renovations of the interior, which were a labor of love, done nearly exclusively by the Khongs themselves, took approximately 2 months. The newly renovated Tin Corner has a clean, inviting mood. The Khongs hope to keep the cozy neighborhood feel of the original Lucky Corner. Their son, Joseph, who also works in the banking industry, is returning to Frederick and will assist with managing the restaurant.

Tin Corner is open six days a week (every day except Tuesday) 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each week and can reached at 240-575-9374. Tin Corner has both dine in and take out options.

