Tinting K.C. Named XPEL's 2024 Kansas Paint Protection Film Dealer of the Year

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tinting K.C. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as XPEL's Kansas Paint Protection Film (PPF) Dealer of the Year for 2024. This prestigious award highlights Tinting K.C.'s commitment to excellence in paint protection film installation and customer service.

Liz Stewart, co-owner of Tinting K.C., recently attended the XPEL Dealers Conference, where she had the opportunity to connect with top professionals from around the world. The highlight of the event came during the Awards Ceremony, where Tinting K.C. was honored with the title of Kansas PPF Dealer of the Year—a surprise and a true testament to the team's dedication and expertise.

"This award belongs to our entire team," said Liz. "My son, Rory, who started this company with me, our partner Jarred, Josh, Ty, and the rest of our team all work tirelessly to make Tinting K.C. the premier provider of automotive, residential, and commercial protection services. We're incredibly grateful for our customers, business partners, and families who support us every day. Their trust in us drives our success."

Tinting K.C. specializes in Paint Protection Film (PPF), window tinting, ceramic coating, paint correction, and windshield protection, helping customers protect and enhance their vehicles and properties with industry-leading products and expert installation.

For more information about Tinting K.C.'s services or to schedule an appointment, visit Tinting K.C. at 9076 Parkhill Street, Lenexa, KS, or call 913-882-2110. You can also go online to tintingkc.com.

About Tinting K.C.

Founded in 2018, Tinting K.C. is a trusted provider of automotive, residential, and commercial window tinting and protection services in the Kansas City area. With a focus on quality, precision, and customer satisfaction, Tinting K.C. delivers industry-leading solutions to enhance and protect vehicles and buildings.

Liz Stewart, Tinting K.C., 1 913-882-2110, [email protected], https://www.tintingkc.com

