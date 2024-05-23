Tiny Frog Technologies Named a Top B2B Website Development Partner

"We are so grateful to receive this recognition and are very appreciative of our continued relationships with our exceptional clients!" Post this

Since its inception in 2003, TinyFrog has helped businesses establish websites that speak to their ideal clients and encourages conversion.

TinyFrog specializes in B2B web design, development, and secured hosting & maintenance for companies across multiple industries and their experienced team has proudly created over 1,000 custom designs.

"We are so grateful to receive this recognition. We have loved working with companies across the nation, and are very appreciative of our continued relationships with our exceptional clients!" — Mikel Bruce, CEO of Tiny Frog Technologies

Hear from one of TinyFrog's recent client experiences:

"Tiny Frog Technologies delivered a beautiful design and meaningful content, improving the website's navigation and functionality. The team was highly responsive and receptive to feedback. They ensured no delays occurred. Moreover, their teammates were collaborative throughout the entire project." - Entrepreneur Aligned Investment Management firm

