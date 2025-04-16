Tiny Spoon Chef Grows Footprint Nationwide and Introduces New Premium Service For Results-Driven Health Goals

Leading Personal Chef Service Spanning 15 States Leverages New Service to Expand Reach Within the Professional Athlete Community

BOSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiny Spoon Chef, the bespoke personal chef service from Boston-based chef, founder and entrepreneur Janice Carte, announces a banner year ahead for the trailblazing company which includes expansion into Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix, and throughout the state of Texas, in addition to the introduction of an athlete approved and nutrition-led Premium Service offering. Since 2013, Carte's ingenuity, passion and determination have created not only a premier personalized, at- home meal service, but also a pathway for talented culinary professionals to have a sustainable career and work-life balance.

This exciting growth will bring the company's total to 15 states across the US by this spring, along with multiple cities in Texas by the end of the year. It positions the company as one of the largest, independently-owned and in-demand personal chef services in the country, whose hands-on approach to meal planning and preparation empowers clients to free up valuable time, achieve their health and fitness goals, and maintain smoothly running households.

"Expanding our super customized and hands-on approach to personal chef services in new states while supporting our existing and new clients in their health and fitness journeys with deeper offerings is truly an honor, and I can't wait to see what the future holds," said Tiny Spoon Chef Founder Janice Carte. "The dynamic and continued growth across the U.S. and entrance into the professional athlete community is due in no small part to our incredible team of chefs and culinary specialists who make all the magic happen."

Influenced by Carte's Korean-American background and experience in James Beard-award winning restaurants, Tiny Spoon Chef's cooking style is focused on vibrant ingredients and global flavors specifically tailored to each client's tastes and needs. Building upon this ethos, Tiny Spoon Chef has introduced a new Premium Service developed by their in-house nutrition expert, Chef Mandy Ford. Available to everyone, the service is quickly becoming popular with the professional sports community and Tiny Spoon Chef has already forged relationships with luminaries like Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds, Coach Chip Gosewich of Pro Mindset Required and Dr. Sean Drake of Modern Athlete.

Tiny Spoon Chef has plans to embark on additional partnerships with training facilities and the professional sports community at large to support peak performance –both in season and out– via this new goal-oriented and nutrition-centric service.

This comprehensive new service is rooted in meals that contain a rich combination of micronutrients, phytonutrients, fiber, and protein which aim to reduce inflammation, support hormone and gut health, and promote optimal brain function. Chef Ford's certification as a nutritionist and health coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, combined with her dedication to food as medicine, have resulted in a nourishing program to achieve fitness and health goals at a more precise level that reaches an even wider audience.

On the heels of Tiny Spoon Chef's next phase of fast-paced, yet conscientious, organic growth they remain true to their core value of being a people-centric company for both clients and employees alike. Unlike most personal chef services, with cooks who are freelance or part of an agency structure, Tiny Spoon Chef team members are all employees with fair and equitable wages, profit-sharing and Fortune- 500 level benefits, making the company a rare standout in the hospitality industry.

In an increasingly hectic world—where busy singles, couples and families are looking for ways to feed themselves at home while saving time on cooking, shopping, cleaning and money spent on delivery apps— personal chef services are on the rise, and Tiny Spoon Chef is meeting the moment.

For more information on Tiny Spoon Chef, please visit www.tinyspoonchef.com or @tinyspoonchef.

About Tiny Spoon Chef

Tiny Spoon Chef is not your average personal chef company—it's a culinary revolution in 100+ cities across 15 states (and counting). Founded in 2013 by the fearless professional Chef Janice Carte, Tiny Spoon Chef serves up more than just meals—it's a little bit of magic, a pinch of sass, and a whole lot of heart. With plans to expand across the nation this year, this award-winning company is making custom, delicious home-cooked meals a time-saving reality for everyone.

With a team of talented chefs sprinkled across the country, Tiny Spoon Chef tailors meal programs to fit your lifestyle, from global flavors to special dietary needs (yes, we are looking at you– allergies, picky eaters, and health goals!). Whether you're a busy single professional, a couple juggling packed schedules, or a family just trying to survive weeknight dinners, Tiny Spoon Chef has got your back—no matter the occasion. From grocery shopping to dinner parties to corporate events, they turn mealtime into a stress-free, tasty, and joyful experience.

Tiny Spoon Chef is one of the fastest-growing personal chef services in the U.S., and is proudly run on passion, creativity, and zero outside investment. Janice has carved a unique niche in the culinary world by blending top-tier culinary talent, elite client care, and community-building into a thriving personal chef and bespoke meal planning service. Beyond that, she's also whipping up sustainable career paths for culinary professionals, ensuring work-life balance, fair and equitable wages, and empowering her team to truly thrive. In 2022, Janice introduced a profit-sharing program and Fortune 500-level benefits for all employees—because who says you can't have it all in the culinary world?

Follow the magic on Instagram @tinyspoonchef.

Media Contact

Erika Gable, Tiny Spoon Chef, 1 0000000000, [email protected], www.tinyspoonchef.com

SOURCE Tiny Spoon Chef