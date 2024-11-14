Tiny Technologies, Creator of TinyMCE, Unveils Insights from 2024 State of Rich Text Editors Report

"Rich text editors are the unsung heroes of digital productivity, enabling seamless user experiences in your favorite apps," said Fredrik Danielsson, principal product manager at TinyMCE. Post this

Demand for RTEs and Increased Customization: Over 70% of respondents view RTEs as critical to their applications, with customization and flexibility emerging as top priorities. Nearly half of respondents prioritize the ability to customize the UI, and 48% utilize custom or third-party plugins to create a tailored editing experience in their apps.

Deployment Trends: Self-hosted RTEs remain popular, especially among smaller companies, with 53% of small companies choosing this model to maintain control over costs and deployment. Larger companies, by contrast, emphasize security and compliance, opting for hybrid or cloud-based options.

Build vs. Buy Preferences: A majority of respondents (57%) prefer purchasing third-party RTE solutions due to cost-effectiveness, faster feature rollouts and reduced on-going maintenance.

Future of RTE Industry: AI and machine learning are set to reshape the RTE landscape. The report found strong interest in AI-driven features like grammar correction, content assistance and voice command editing. Security and collaboration features are also priorities with respondents indicating a desire for encrypted storage, blockchain and real-time collaboration features.

"Rich text editors are the unsung heroes of digital productivity, enabling seamless user experiences in your favorite apps," said Fredrik Danielsson, principal product manager at TinyMCE. "This year's report reveals that as user expectations rise, so does the need for RTEs that balance advanced features with simplicity and security."

The report underscores the multitude of possibilities a feature-rich RTE can open up, going beyond limited features that allow text input. Instead, RTEs should be viewed as partners in the content creation, editing and collaboration processes, acting as a chameleon that can fit comfortably into any application.

