Tiny Technologies Launches TinyMCE Image Optimizer, Powered by Uploadcare

TinyMCE Image Optimizer streamlines workflows for developers and content creators alike. Developers benefit from automated image optimization, while ensuring compliance with SOC 2 and GDPR standards. For content creators, the feature extends TinyMCE's editing capabilities, enabling nondestructive adjustments, filters and resizing directly within the editor, eliminating the need for third-party tools.

"Uploadcare is proud to partner with Tiny Technologies to bring this cutting-edge optimization tool to life," said Igor Debatur, CEO of Uploadcare. "With our technology embedded into TinyMCE, we're expanding our reach, allowing even more teams around the world to deliver high-performing, visual content."

To learn more about how TinyMCE Image Optimizer can revolutionize your web development process, contact the TinyMCE sales team at tiny.cloud/contact/ or visit tiny.cloud/tinymce/features/image-optimizer to schedule a demo. To learn more about TinyMCE, visit tiny.cloud/tinymce/. To learn about Uploadcare's offerings, visit uploadcare.com.

About Tiny Technologies

Tiny Technologies is the creator of TinyMCE, a trusted WYSIWYG component that enables rich text editing capabilities within an application. Scalable, adaptable and reusable, it powers 100M+ projects worldwide and more than 1.5M+ developers use it to add velocity to their tech stacks, so they can build and ship their projects faster. It's helped SaaS companies, large enterprises, content creators and publishers to launch, grow and scale their businesses, reduce their development and technical debt burdens, minimize ongoing support tickets and boost the productivity of their users. To learn more about Tiny Technologies, visit Tiny.cloud.

About Uploadcare

Uploadcare is a leading file management platform and content delivery network, enabling developers around the world to upload, manage, process, render, optimize and deliver digital content for applications and websites via a powerful suite of APIs. The developer-oriented platform was founded in 2011 by tech enthusiasts experienced in web development and image processing that encountered problems with uploading and file management, who decided to create an all-in-one solution that worked at scale. 13 years later, Uploadcare has grown rapidly, garnering clients like PandaDoc, Buffer, UserTesting, Zapier and more. To learn more about Uploadcare, visit uploadcare.com.

