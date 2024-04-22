Tiny Technologies Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination for its TinyMCE Platform Becoming First Rich Text Editor to Achieve this Milestone

"Tiny Technologies' SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces its dedication to prioritizing [customer] data security and confidentiality, ensuring trust remains paramount in everything we do," said Scott Heimes, chief revenue officer at Tiugo Technologies. Post this

Tiny Technologies worked alongside Aprio, a leader in advisory and accounting services, to rigorously evaluate the controls and processes in place, ensuring all operations are designed and operated effectively to safeguard customer data.

"In today's digital landscape, customers are more concerned with privacy than ever before," said Scott Heimes, chief revenue officer at Tiugo Technologies. "Tiny Technologies' SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces its dedication to prioritizing their data security and confidentiality, ensuring trust remains paramount in everything we do."

Tiny Technologies' successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination follows the heels of another company accomplishment– the recent launch of TinyMCE 7. To learn more about TinyMCE 7 features and how it can benefit the most critical projects, visit this link. For more information on Tiny Technologies, visit Tiny.cloud. To learn more about Tiugo Technologies, visit tiugotech.com.

About Tiny Technologies

Tiny Technologies is the creator of TinyMCE, a trusted WYSIWYG component that enables rich text editing capabilities within an application. Scalable, adaptable and reusable, it powers 100M+ projects worldwide and more than 1.5M+ developers use it to add velocity to their tech stacks, so they can build and ship their projects faster. It's helped SaaS companies, large enterprises, content creators and publishers to launch, grow and scale their businesses, reduce their development and technical debt burdens, minimize ongoing support tickets and boost the productivity of their users. To learn more about Tiny Technologies, visit Tiny.cloud.

About Tiugo Technologies

Tiugo Technologies is a launchpad for new developer platforms, helping software companies accelerate growth, increase operating efficiency and scale their business. As an affiliate of PSG, Tiugo aims to assemble a portfolio of API-first, market-leading developer platforms focused on content creation and digital collaboration. Bringing together top class content experiences with an objective to succeed in the competitive developer platform market, Tiugo's collection of companies offer holistic, differentiated solutions that create more value together than they can alone. Tiugo's current family of brands include ButterCMS, Tiny Technologies, CKSource and Uploadcare. To learn more about Tiugo, visit tiugotech.com.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Tiugo Technologies, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://www.tiugotech.com/

SOURCE Tiugo Technologies