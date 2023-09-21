TinySuperheroes Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary Outfitting Courageous Kids With Superhero Capes As They Battle Illnesses and Disabilities

"While every TinySuperheroes member is unique, what unifies them is their desire to don their cape at doctor's visits, hospital stays, and chemo treatments to lift their spirits and become courageous heroes with extraordinary powers!" said Rosenberger. Tweet this

"My three kids absolutely love their capes. My girls were excited to be sidekicks for their brother, Jacob, and be able to fill their capes [with patches] together while we go through our rough journey." – Kalia S.

The program's pay-it-forward business model ensures every child nominated for a cape receives one. When a TinySuperhero or sidekick is nominated, a personalized crowdfunding campaign is created to raise $50 for the cape. Any money raised over that helps other TinySuperheroes get a cape. Rosenberger says about 30% of people will raise funds but secure enough to support 100% of the overall "Squad." Even if funds are not raised, TinySuperhero is committed to making sure each child still receives their cape.

Kids undergoing liver transplants or living with rare genetic disorders are examples of the growing community served by the program. Receiving their capes is just the beginning. Kids can unlock their superpowers and complete missions to earn a free Mission Kit with a monthly patch to put on the cape as an incentive.



Families voice the same enthusiasm when sharing how impactful this small gesture can be in the lives of their young children. "Super Cooper got his TinySuperheroes cape! We're so excited he has a physical representation to show the world 啒what we see on a daily basis."

To nominate a child with an illness or disability who is a true champion of courage and resilience, visit http://www.tinysuperheroes.com and fill out the nomination form.

About Tiny Superheroes:

TinySuperheroes starts with a cape, but the journey continues. We're growing a community that lifts each other and makes every TinySuperhero in the world feel strong, able, and proud of the qualities that make them Extraordinary.

