tinyVision.ai to showcase USB3 and edge vision technology at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024

tinyVision.ai will showcase its latest MIPI to USB Video Class (UVC) applications at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024. The solutions are powered by the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX33 FPGA, the industry's first embedded vision FPGA's with integrated USB device functionality in their class.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tinyVision.ai Inc., an embedded vision company that provides design & development services for low power edge vision devices, today announced its participation at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024, taking place on December 10 in San Jose, California.

At the event, tinyVision.ai will showcase its latest USB applications powered by the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA, the industry's first embedded vision FPGAs with integrated USB device functionality in their class.