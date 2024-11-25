tinyVision.ai to showcase USB3 and edge vision technology at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024

tinyVision.ai will showcase its latest MIPI to USB Video Class (UVC) applications at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024. The solutions are powered by the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX33 FPGA, the industry's first embedded vision FPGA's with integrated USB device functionality in their class.
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- tinyVision.ai Inc., an embedded vision company that provides design & development services for low power edge vision devices, today announced its participation at the Lattice Developers Conference 2024, taking place on December 10 in San Jose, California.
At the event, tinyVision.ai will showcase its latest USB applications powered by the Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA, the industry's first embedded vision FPGAs with integrated USB device functionality in their class.
The company will demonstrate the tinyCLUNX33 MIPI to USB converter devkit, featuring a Lattice CrossLinkU™-NX FPGA with a RISC-V® soft core running the Zephyr RTOS.
- RGB + Time of Flight MIPI to USB Video Class (UVC) – this demo features a customer application utilizing the MIPI to USB data pipe as well as integration of an RGB and Time of Flight sensor connecting to a laptop.
- Object detection and tracking on a smart camera – this demo features the StreamLogic® no-code RTL generation toolchain running on the tinyCLUNX33 MIPI to USB converter devkit. The demo showcases the capabilities of the CrossLinkU-NX for edge processing.
Together, these demos showcase the power efficiency and convenience of Lattice CrossLinkU-NX™ FPGAs in enabling smaller, cost-efficient, and powerful vision devices with edge computing capabilities. The tinyVision.ai tinyCLUNX33 MIPI to USB converter devkit offers a significant advantage with its production-ready System on Module (SoM), enabling fast time to market for edge vision devices.
"Integrated with industry-leading low power, small form factor, and a USB connectivity interface, Lattice CrossLinkU-NX FPGAs are an ideal solution for AI and embedded vision applications," said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. "We are excited to be joined by tinyVision.ai at our highly anticipated Lattice Developers Conference and to see their latest Lattice-based embedded edge vision solutions in action."
Supporting resources:
- For more information about the tinyCLUNX33 devkit by tinyVision.ai, visit https://tinyvision.ai/products/mipi-to-usb-converter-developer-kit
- For more information and to register for the Lattice Developers Conference 2024, visit https://www.latticesemi.com/DevCon24
- For more information about Lattice Semiconductor, visit latticesemi.com.
About tinyVision.ai:
tinyVision.ai works with you to transform Ideas into Complete Solutions. We specialize in low-power, edge-computing vision devices. For more information about tinyVision.ai, please visit www.tinyVision.ai. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Vishal Srivastava, tinyVision.ai, 1 8583573441, [email protected], www.tinyVision.ai
SOURCE tinyVision.ai
