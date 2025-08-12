Tips for catching hidden leaks, from the Paso Robles plumber

The first signs of an undetected leak are an unexpected increase in the water bill, wet floors, portions of the walls, or soggy ground. Post this

How can I locate a water leak? Some people are curious and want to try finding the source of the leak while waiting for the plumber, and here are some guidelines for doing that:

Inspect all visible plumbing for leaks, including checking under the house using a flashlight.

Check for wet and soggy spots under the house, in the yard, and around faucets and visible pipes.

Don't dig to try to find the break. It's too easy to hit an underground pipe or even underground electrical cables and create a larger problem.

If the plumbing empties into a septic tank rather than the public sewer system, wet ground can indicate a failed septic system. Sewage contains harmful pathogens. Leave the detection and repair to the experts, and in the meantime, block off the area to keep people and pets away from the area.

How long does it take to repair a water leak? The initial annoyance upon discovering a leak is usually followed by groans and "How long is this going to take to fix?" There are probably a few visions of trenches and piles of muddy soil in the yard, too. Not to worry! Most plumbers these days use advanced detection and repair technologies that quickly locate damaged pipes, reduce or eliminate digging up the yard, and the plumbers from Paso Robles' On Point Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning are at the top of the list.

Leading plumbing technologies, such as inspection cameras (sometimes called sewer cameras), are fast and precise methods for locating cracks and breaks in pipes. A specially designed video camera, mounted on the tip of a flexible tube, is fed into the plumbing system, sending images to the plumber as the inside of the pipe is being inspected.

The ability to swiftly and precisely locate the damage eliminates hours of exploratory digging and minimizes muddy messes. Even if a pipe needs to be repaired or replaced, state-of-the-art technologies reduce the need to dig trenches to expose the damaged pipe.

When plumbing, drains, sewer lines, heating, or air conditioning need attention, On Point Plumbing's Paso Robles plumbers are ready. Commercial and residential services include:

General and specialized repairs to plumbing systems, heating and air conditioning, duct systems, and HVAC systems.

Plumbing inspections, including identifying and clearing clogs and repairing drains and sewer lines.

Inspection services include pre-season checks, pre-sale checks, ducting, drain and sewer pipes, gas lines, and more.

Replacements for plumbing, ducting, water heaters, HVAC systems, and more.

Sump pump repair and replacements.

Gas line repair and replacements.

Repiping, removing old or damaged pipes throughout residences and businesses, and replacing them with new pipes that meet code requirements.

New fixture installations.

The highly trained and experienced members of the On Point Paso Robles plumber team are licensed and insured, provide transparent pricing, and take pride in delivering quality workmanship, timely service, and customer satisfaction.

The company provides 24/7 emergency plumbing service, too!

