Tips for overcoming dental anxiety from the Nipomo family dentist

Talking to your dentist about feeling fearful and anxious and the reasons for those feelings. Letting your dentist know that you're anxious can help them tailor their approach to your needs. They may be able to offer you sedation options or take steps to make you more comfortable during your appointment.

Practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation can help patients feel more calm and centered before and during an appointment. Try to take a few minutes before the appointment to sit quietly and focus on breathing. Focusing on breathing during the procedure can also be calming.

Bring a trusted friend or family member to provide emotional support.

Distract yourself. Bring along a book, listen to music, or watch a movie during the appointment. Focusing on something other than fear and nervousness can contribute to a more relaxed appointment.

Use visualization, a powerful tool for helping overcome dental anxiety. Close your eyes and imagine being in a peaceful environment, such as a beach or a forest.

Consider sedation options, especially for severe anxiety. There are several options available, including nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas), oral sedatives, and IV sedation. Talk to your dentist about which option is right for you.

Try desensitization therapy, which involves gradual exposure to the source of anxiety, in this case, the dentist's office.

"Two very important tips are to practice good oral hygiene habits and to work with a dentist you trust," says the Nipomo family dentist. Taking good care of your teeth and gums at home can reduce the amount of time needed in the dentist's chair. Brush and floss regularly, and use an antibacterial mouthwash for a healthy mouth.

Finding a dentist you trust and feel comfortable with can make all the difference when it comes to overcoming dental anxiety.

Dental anxiety can be a significant obstacle for many people, but it doesn't have to prevent getting the necessary dental care. Being open about any anxiety with the dentist and the staff, means they are better able to help you overcome fears and nervousness.

At Nipomo Family Dentistry, personalized care starts the moment the patient walks through the doors. The entire staff offers honest, professional, and caring service and goes the extra mile to help fulfill all future dental goals.

The Nipomo dentist services range from routine cleanings, teeth whitening, and crowns, to complete dental care. Every patient, adults and kids alike, receives the finest and most up to date services available in dentistry. The staff takes pride in keeping up with the latest technologies, as well as the training required to use these new technologies correctly. This helps to ensure a smooth and pain free dental care experience.

