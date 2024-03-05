'Tips for purchasing a tankless water heater,' from Paso Robles' Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains

Tankless water heaters have a life span of 20 years or more, compared to 8 to 12 years for a gas water heater, of 10 to 15 for an electric. Post this

Hot water on demand reduces energy use and saves water. Tankless technology heats the water as soon as the hot water faucet is turned on.

There is no "holding tank" as with traditional water heaters, meaning no need to waste water while it warms up.

Since the water heats as soon as the faucet turns on, no energy is used to keep water hot in the storage tank of a traditional water heater.

Tankless water heaters take up much less space. A traditional 40-gallon water heater takes up about 16 square feet of space.

Tankless water heaters are also mounted on a wall, which frees up more space.

Quality 1st supplies and installs tankless water heaters for Paso Robles and all nearby locations. The team has helped thousands of customers select the best water heater for their needs by answering these questions:

What is the home or business energy source? Tankless water heaters come in natural gas, propane, and electric models, and can operate on solar energy.

Congratulations on deciding to upgrade to a tankless water heater. According to a market analysis report from Grand View Research, the 2022 North American tankless water heater market was estimated at $767.1 million and is expected to keep growing.

Working with the Quality 1st Paso Robles plumbers to acquire the best tankless water heater is a good choice for reducing both electric and water bills and for nice warm showers. Quality 1st is a full-service plumbing company in business since 2003, earning 5-star reviews from San Luis Obispo County customers. The services include:

Tankless water heaters.

Upfront pricing.

Drain inspections and cleaning.

Pipe repairs and repiping.

Leak detection and repair.

Toilet and urinal repair or replacement.

Water valve repairs or installation.

Reverse osmosis water systems.

Water softeners.

New construction.

Quality 1st Plumbing And Drains

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 835-7460

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains