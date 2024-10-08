Tips for Talking with Children about Grades without Harming Self-esteem - for World Mental Health Day

Whether a child earns A's, B's, C's, or F's, they may internalize grades as part of their identity. This thinking can cause a child's self-esteem to rise and fall with their grades. Shifting the conversation to viewing grades as feedback will help interrupt this pattern and protect self-esteem. Post this

Parents can help their children avoid the trap of yo-yo self-esteem by teaching them that grades are feedback on their learning, not a judgment of their intelligence or value as a person.

Instead of seeing grades as proof of being "smart" or "not smart," grades should be viewed as feedback on how well the material has been understood. A poor grade simply means there is room for improvement, while a high grade indicates a good understanding of the subject.

For example, after receiving an A on a report card, instead of praising the child by saying, "You're so smart," a parent might say, "Great job! It looks like you really understood the material." This statement shifts the focus from labeling the child to acknowledging their effort and learning.

Similarly, if a child receives a lower grade, a parent can respond with, "It looks like there are some concepts you haven't mastered yet. Let's make a plan to go over the material so that you can catch up." This approach turns the conversation into a problem-solving opportunity without attaching the grade to the child's self-worth.

Thornborrow emphasizes the importance of keeping conversations about grades objective, "When discussing grades, focus on the results and what can be improved. This enables grades to used as a tool for growth rather than a measure of self-worth."

This feedback-focused mindset can also be applied to homework. Parents can decide with their children on a minimum acceptable grade for assignments, such as 91%. If the homework grade is below the threshold, then the child will know that they need to redo the work to reinforce their understanding of the material.

This method encourages learning. Redoing homework becomes a way to achieve mastery, not a punishment for getting wrong answers.

By helping children see grades as feedback, parents can teach their children to separate their sense of self-worth from their academic performance. When children understand that grades are simply feedback about how well they've grasped a subject, they become more resilient and better equipped to handle both success and setbacks.

