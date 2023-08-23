Tips to Protect Your Home this Storm Season in New Jersey and New York

"Storms can cause significant damage to homes, and it's important to be prepared" Tweet this

Here are some tips from Direct Public Adjusters to protect your home this storm season:

Have a plan. Before a storm hits, it's important to have a plan in place for what you will do to protect your home. This plan should include things like boarding up windows, securing loose items, and evacuating if necessary.





Get an insurance checkup. Ensure that your homeowner's insurance policy is up to date and that you understand the coverages included. You may also want to consider adding additional wind and hail damage coverage.





Inspect your home. Take some time to inspect your home for any potential weak spots that could be vulnerable to storm damage. This includes things like trees that are close to your home, loose shingles, and damaged gutters.





Trim trees. If you have trees near your home, make sure that they are trimmed so that they don't fall on your house in a storm.





Secure loose items. Bring in any outdoor furniture, grills, and other loose items that could be blown away in a storm.





Board up windows. If you live in an area that is prone to hurricanes, it's a good idea to board up your windows before a storm hits.





Evacuate if necessary. If you live in an area that is under a mandatory evacuation order, it's important to evacuate your home.

By following these tips, you can help to protect your home from storm damage. If your home does suffer damage from a storm, Direct Public Adjusters can help you file an insurance claim and get the maximum compensation for your losses.

Direct Public Adjusters is a full-service public adjusting firm that specializes in helping homeowners and businesses recover from property damage caused by storms, fires, and other disasters. With over 20 years of experience, Direct Public Adjusters has a proven track record of success in helping clients get the maximum compensation for their losses.

For more information on how Direct Public Adjusters can help you protect your home from storm damage, please visit our website at https://DirectPALoss.com

