Tiraki Brings the Spirit of Marlborough to the U.S. with Folio Fine Wine Partners

As New Zealand's first B Corp-certified wine brand, with a score of 102.5, Tiraki is committed to sustainability, ethical business practices, and giving back. Their vineyards are undergoing organic conversion, they use eco-friendly packaging, and they donate 2% of their revenue annually to biodiversity initiatives that protect native ecosystems.

Tim Norris, CEO of Folio Fine Wine Partners, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, "Tiraki is a fantastic addition to the Folio portfolio. Their wines capture the spirit of Marlborough with precision and character, and their commitment to sustainability and quality aligns perfectly with our values. We're excited to introduce the wines of Tiraki and the Hammond family to the U.S. market and share their story with American consumers."

Josh Hammond, winemaker at Tiraki, shared his excitement, "Bringing Tiraki to the U.S. is a milestone for our family and our vision of sharing Marlborough's spirit with the world. Our wines are an expression of our land and our belief that wine should foster connection—with people, nature, and place. Partnering with Folio allows us to share our vision with a new audience who values wines with both personality and purpose."

Tiraki's Sauvignon Blanc ($21.99) and Pinot Noir ($34.99) will be available nationwide through fine wine retailers and restaurants, offering American wine lovers a taste of Marlborough's finest, crafted with integrity and innovation.

About Tiraki

Tiraki is a family-owned, single-vineyard wine brand from Marlborough, New Zealand, founded by the Hammond family, whose roots in the region span six generations. Established in 2020, Tiraki blends tradition with innovation, producing wines that reflect the purity and vibrancy of Marlborough's terroir. As New Zealand's first B Corp-certified winery, Tiraki is committed to sustainability, ethical business practices, and giving back—donating 2% of annual revenue to biodiversity initiatives. With a focus on quality and a deep respect for the land, Tiraki is proud to bring its award-winning Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir to the U.S. market for the first time. From Marlborough to the world. http://www.tiraki.nz

