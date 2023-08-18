Tires-Easy Announces New Ship-To-Installer Service in Partnership with Pep Boys

"We are excited to offer this new service to customers around the country," said John Soule, COO of Tires-Easy. "We have seen tremendous interest in this type of delivery, and this service highlights the increasing market demand for quality, convenience, and affordability." Tweet this

Customers can now visit www.tires-easy.com and shop by tire size, car model, category (car type), or tire brand. Once eligible items are in the cart, users can select "Install it for you" as the delivery option, which allows them to choose the most convenient Pep Boys location for hassle-free delivery and installation. The ship-to-installer service offers fast and free shipping via FedEx.

"We are confident this new service will provide invaluable benefits to our customers," said Soule. "As a leader in the automotive service industry, Pep Boys is uniquely positioned to offer unmatched accessibility around the country."

About Tires-Easy

Tires-Easy, established in 2004, is a leading online retailer that provides a wide range of high-quality tires at competitive prices. With a vast network of over 1,100 tire warehouses and a dedicated team of 30 professionals, Tires-Easy is committed to delivering exceptional products and service to customers throughout the United States. The company's user-friendly online platform, budget-friendly options, and free shipping on most tires exemplify its promise to elevate the consumer experience. For more information, please visit https://www.tires-easy.com.

About Pep Boys

Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com/corporate.

