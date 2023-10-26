Tires Easy Partners With Monro to Expand Ship-To-Installer Services

Tires Easy, a leading e-commerce tire retailer, announced the expansion of its ship to installer service offering, in partnership with Monro. Monro, Inc. is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America, with nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. This collaboration enables customers access to an extensive range of quality tires with the convenience of having them shipped and installed at any Monro location.
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers can shop from a comprehensive selection of tires at www.tires-easy.com. Once eligible items are added to the cart, users can select the "Install it for you" delivery option and choose any installer location for a hassle-free, end-to-end shopping experience.
"We are confident our online shoppers will find service levels unmatched with this partnership," said Barker. "As a pioneer in the automotive service industry, Monro is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class automotive care."
About Tires-Easy
Tires Easy, established in 2004, is a leading online retailer that provides a wide range of high-quality tires at competitive prices. With a vast network of over 1,100 tire warehouses and a dedicated team of 30 professionals, Tires Easy is committed to delivering exceptional products and service to customers throughout the United States. The company's user-friendly online platform, budget-friendly options, and free shipping on most tires exemplify its promise to elevate the consumer experience. For more information, please visit https://www.tires-easy.com.
About Monro, Inc.
Monro, Inc., is one of the United States' leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class automotive care to communities nationwide. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ, it has a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth with approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023. Monro continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and by opening newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro offers customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro's highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address customers' automotive needs to get them safely back on the road. For more information, visit https://corporate.monro.com/overview/default.aspx.
For further information, please contact:
Windy Pierre
Head of Growth, Tires-Easy LLC
305-528-8712 | [email protected]


SOURCE Tires-Easy LLC
