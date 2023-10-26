Tires Easy Partners With Monro to Expand Ship-To-Installer Services

Tires Easy, a leading e-commerce tire retailer, announced the expansion of its ship to installer service offering, in partnership with Monro. Monro, Inc. is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America, with nearly 1,300 locations nationwide. This collaboration enables customers access to an extensive range of quality tires with the convenience of having them shipped and installed at any Monro location.

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers can shop from a comprehensive selection of tires at www.tires-easy.com. Once eligible items are added to the cart, users can select the "Install it for you" delivery option and choose any installer location for a hassle-free, end-to-end shopping experience.

"We are confident our online shoppers will find service levels unmatched with this partnership," said Barker. "As a pioneer in the automotive service industry, Monro is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class automotive care."