Tiro Security Named Trusted Cloud Consultant by Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance is happy to recognize Tiro Security as a Trusted Cloud Consultant. They have been a partner of the CSA for over ten years and have volunteered their subject matter expertise to many of our most important projects. Post this

Despite the fact that virtually all organizations use the cloud, less than half utilize vendors or tools to quantify their risk. The Trusted Cloud Consultant Program lets cybersecurity consulting organizations and professionals enhance their cloud relevance, providing them with a broad understanding of CSA's tools and best practices, including but not limited to secure cloud design, cloud architecture, secure cloud implementation, and cloud information security programs, as well as cloud assessment and compliance, risk management, and cloud security governance.

Due to our long-standing commitment to cloud security and active involvement in the cybersecurity industry, Tiro Security is proud to have recently been awarded the Trusted Cloud Consultant Trustmark. Since 2012, Tiro Security has participated in various workshops, member education events and worked closely on industry standard development with the Cloud Security Alliance. This demonstrates our expertise in advising customers on how best to protect their cloud data, whether assessing their current cloud security program or by helping them build their own teams. This trustmark, signifies to our customers that when they partner with Tiro Security they can be confident that they partner with the best in the industry.

The Cloud Security Alliance is happy to recognize Tiro Security as a Trusted Cloud Consultant. They have been a partner of the CSA for over ten years and have volunteered their subject matter expertise to many of our most important projects. Tiro Security's service offerings are unique within our Trusted Cloud Consultants. They enable companies of all sizes to understand their cloud security needs and find qualified staff for their teams.

A consultant firm receives the TCC designation when they meet the following criteria:

To learn more about Tiro Security's Trusted Cloud Consulting services, contact [email protected].

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Tiro Security

Founded in 2012 and bringing together over 40 years of experience, Tiro Security is a boutique company specializing in Cybersecurity and GRC staffing, risk assessments and penetration testing services. We were the first company in the United States to provide this unique set of service offerings.

Tiro Security's recruiting team joins our cybersecurity staff at security networking events like OWASP, Cloud Security Alliance, ISSA, Security BSides, and other meetups. We have spoken at industry-leading conferences on cybersecurity staffing and technical subjects, including DefCon, RSA, SXSW, ISC2 Global security Congress, SECtember, WildWest Hackin' Fest, SchmooCon, ISACA, and many more. By integrating with the very tight-knit security community, we can access and source candidates for our clients that no other company can wherever in the United States they are based.

Tiro Security has provided information security services to industries ranging from manufacturing, defense, legal, and Entertainment. Originally launched on the West Coast, our professional services arm has become the go-to company for businesses across the United States, whether looking to meet their own regulatory standards or meeting their client's security expectations.

Media Contact

Kris Rides, Tiro Security, 1 (424)216-8476, [email protected], tirosec.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Tiro Security