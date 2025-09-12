Titan Strategic Communications Expands CEO Advisory and Premium Services for Global Clients

Titan Strategic Communications expands global CEO advisory and premium services. New Titan Writing Services offer strategic clarity and brand authority for companies. Titan Life Strategy launches with a book and yearlong framework for high-achievers seeking a purposeful reset. Founder Beth Jannery provides trusted guidance for leaders ready to move forward with intention and precision.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Strategic Communications today announced the expansion of its boutique advisory firm with three distinct offerings: Titan CEO Advisory, Titan Books & Writing, and Titan Life Strategy Sessions. The firm now serves a global client base across leadership, authorship, and personal strategy.
Founded in 2020 by USA Today bestselling author and Fast Company Executive Board member Beth Jannery, Titan delivers high-trust advising for CEOs, founders, and individuals seeking intentional change. Jannery's professional background includes work with a Fortune 50 company and decades of experience in journalism, strategic communications, and narrative development.
The expansion coincides with the release of her new book, Life Strategy, available on Amazon. The book offers a framework for career and life resets, reflecting the philosophy behind Titan's advising model.
"Titan is built for those who operate with intention," said Beth Jannery, Founder and President of Titan Strategic Communications. "Whether you're leading a global company, shaping your legacy, or navigating a personal reset, Titan offers strategic clarity and yearlong guidance designed to move you forward with purpose and precision."
Titan CEO Advisory is designed for companies with $100M or more in annual revenue. It features a dual-role engagement: CEO Thought Partner, offering strategic insight and decision support, and Head of CEO Content, overseeing executive communications to ensure clarity and influence. Custom engagements are available for select companies whose leadership and mission align with Titan's values.
Titan Books & Writing offers strategic authorship and executive writing services for founders, professionals, and public-facing leaders. Titan Life Strategy Sessions support individuals at a crossroads - those seeking to reset, realign, and reimagine their personal and professional direction.
To learn about Titan CEO Partnerships and Titan Life Strategy, visit BethJannery.com.
Media Contact
Beth Jannery, Titan, 1 860-798-2847, [email protected]
SOURCE Titan
