Titan Strategic Communications Expands CEO Advisory and Premium Services for Global Clients

The expansion coincides with the release of her new book, Life Strategy, available on Amazon. The book offers a framework for career and life resets, reflecting the philosophy behind Titan's advising model.

"Titan is built for those who operate with intention," said Beth Jannery, Founder and President of Titan Strategic Communications. "Whether you're leading a global company, shaping your legacy, or navigating a personal reset, Titan offers strategic clarity and yearlong guidance designed to move you forward with purpose and precision."

Titan CEO Advisory is designed for companies with $100M or more in annual revenue. It features a dual-role engagement: CEO Thought Partner, offering strategic insight and decision support, and Head of CEO Content, overseeing executive communications to ensure clarity and influence. Custom engagements are available for select companies whose leadership and mission align with Titan's values.

Titan Books & Writing offers strategic authorship and executive writing services for founders, professionals, and public-facing leaders. Titan Life Strategy Sessions support individuals at a crossroads - those seeking to reset, realign, and reimagine their personal and professional direction.

To learn about Titan CEO Partnerships and Titan Life Strategy, visit BethJannery.com.

