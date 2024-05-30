TIUA Honors of Distinction Weekend Celebrates 10th Anniversary Atlanta, GA – May 22, 2024 – Trinity International University of Ambassadors Florida (TIUA) and TIUA School of Business proudly announce the Honors of Distinction Weekend from May 31 to June 2, 2024, at Chateau Elan. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair's leadership in recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields. Honorees include: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas Tameka "Tiny" Harris Brandi Harvey Kinnik Sky Jackie "International Boxing Hall of Fame" Kallen Regina Love Darwin Hobbs Derek Blanks Christal Jordan Jennings The Esteemed Graduating Class of 2024 Join us in celebrating these distinguished individuals and connecting with TIUA's mission of education and empowerment. For more information, visit www.trinitybusiness.org or contact [email protected].

BRASELTON, Ga., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TIUA Celebrates Founder Dr. Jacqueline Mohair's 10th Anniversary of Honoring Distinguished Individuals at the Honors of Distinction Weekend Atlanta, GA – May 22, 2024 – Trinity International University of Ambassadors Florida (TIUA) and TIUA School of Business are thrilled to announce the upcoming Honors of Distinction Weekend, scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2024, at the picturesque Chateau Elan. This year's event is particularly significant as it commemorates the 10th anniversary of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair's transformative leadership of giving honor, celebrating a decade dedicated to honoring God's people.

The Honors of Distinction Weekend is an esteemed annual event recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions in business, philanthropy, community, and ministry.

Under Dr. Jacqueline Mohair's visionary guidance, TIUA has flourished, embodying the principles of the Trinity: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. Her unwavering commitment has infused spiritual depth and purpose into every aspect of TIUA, creating an environment ripe for growth and empowerment.

This year's Honors of Distinction Weekend will pay tribute to an extraordinary group of honorees, including:

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

Tameka "Tiny" Harris

Brandi Harvey

Kinnik Sky

Jackie "International Boxing Hall of Fame" Kallen

Regina Love

Darwin Hobbs

Derek Blanks

Christal Jordan Jennings

The Esteemed Graduating Class of 2024

In previous years, TIUA has had the privilege of honoring civil rights icons such as the Late Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, Late Congressman Dr. John Lewis, Late Dr. Joseph Lowery, Late Dr. Rita Samuels, and the Late Dr. Juanita Abernathy. Their legacies continue to inspire our commitment to justice and equality.

TIUA is devoted to a holistic approach to education and empowerment, offering globally accredited programs in biblical studies and supporting grassroots businesses. Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and resources to thrive both spiritually and professionally. One of our key initiatives, the Trinity Girls Network, empowers young girls in the United States and Zambia, Africa fostering their entrepreneurial spirit and building sustainable futures.

Join us for the Honors of Distinction Weekend as we celebrate a decade of leadership, inspiration, and excellence under the guidance of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair. This event is also a unique opportunity to connect with TIUA and join the fall class of the Global Christian Entrepreneurial Leaders (G-CEL) Cohort.

For more information, please visit www.trinitybusiness.org or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Rosie Lee, TIUA, 1 888-400-8257, [email protected], www.trinityiua.org

SOURCE TIUA