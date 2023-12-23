TIUA School of Business Congratulates Best-Selling Authors for "Radiant Achievers: Illuminating Radiance and Influence"

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TIUA School of Business proudly extends its warmest congratulations to a group of exceptional individuals who have achieved an incredible milestone. The recent release of "Radiant Achievers: Illuminating Radiance and Influence" has skyrocketed to the top of best-seller lists, showcasing the collective brilliance of its esteemed authors.

Among the accomplished authors — Jo Anna Bennerson, Hon.Ph.D.; Michele D. Clark, LMSW, Hc.Ph.D.; Dr. Shaneisha Dodson; Lucretia Freeman-Buster, MBA, H.Ph.D.; Antoia Gillon, Hon.Ph.D.; Ebony A. Grey, Hon.Ph.D.; Norma Hollis, Hon.Ph.D.; Deborah Ivey, Hon.Ph.D.; Mirta Iris Jackson, Hon.Ph.D.; Clement E. Johnson Jr., Hon.Ph.D.; Jacqueline Kaba-Harrison, Hon.Ph.D.; Dr. Lakertisha Slade-McIver; Dr. Joy McLaughlin-Harris; Cheryl Monroe, H.Ph.D; Latasha Ramsey-Cyprian, Hon.Ph.D.; Beverly Joyce Renford, Hon. Ph. D.; Pastor Anthony D Shannon, B.A., M.S., Hon.D.Div.; Dr. Mekita Katanya Whitfield; Dr. Ivy Wilcox; Tonya T. Wise, H.PH.D. — stands Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, the illustrious Founder and Chancellor of the TIUA School of Business, whose vision and leadership have steered countless individuals toward success.

Together, Dr. Mohair and these esteemed authors have illuminated the pages of "Radiant Achievers" with their profound wisdom, diverse expertise, and invaluable insights.

This collaborative masterpiece stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication, leadership, and commitment to empowering others. Their combined perspectives and expertise across various domains have crafted a narrative of inspiration and guidance for readers striving for personal and professional growth.

"Radiant Achievers" serves as a beacon of empowerment, shedding light on pathways to success and radiance. Its profound impact resonates not only within academic and business realms but also within broader communities, offering invaluable lessons and guidance for individuals seeking personal growth and achievement.

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder and Visionary of the TIUA School of Business, expressed deep admiration for the authors' contributions, stating, "This achievement exemplifies the caliber of thought leadership and expertise that defines our esteemed alumni. 'Radiant Achievers' embodies their dedication to excellence and their unwavering commitment to fostering positive change in the world."

Authored by Rosie Lee, this press release acknowledges the remarkable achievements of these luminaries and their groundbreaking work.

"Radiant Achievers: Illuminating Radiance and Influence" is available at leading bookstores nationwide. For further information or media inquiries, please contact Trinity Business at [email protected].

About TIUA School of Business: Founded by Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, the TIUA School of Business is not your traditional school but it is dedicated to cultivating excellence in leadership by embracing both seasoned entrepreneurs and aspiring beginners. By providing a platform that celebrates the diverse experiences and insights of seasoned industry veterans alongside the fresh perspectives of emerging entrepreneurs, the school fosters an environment of collaborative learning and growth. This inclusive approach allows for the exchange of ideas, mentorship opportunities, and the development of well-rounded leadership qualities that benefit individuals at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Through this comprehensive approach, TIUA School of Business aims to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to excel as leaders in the dynamic and ever-evolving business landscape. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Trinity Business [email protected].

