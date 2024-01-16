Tiugo Technologies Broadens Portfolio of API-First Developer Platforms with Acquisition of Uploadcare

"We're honored to welcome Uploadcare into our suite of innovative platforms as its enterprise-grade file management platform and CDN aligns with our unwavering commitment to help provide developers with market-leading, collaborative solutions," said Mark Hatton, CEO of Tiugo Technologies. Post this

Headquartered in Vancouver, CA, the Uploadcare platform includes AI-powered, smart storage solutions that help enable object recognition and malicious content detection, URL API for image optimization and document and video conversions, file uploader and image editor widget and an enterprise-grade CDN for managing efficient content delivery. Uploadcare has been trusted by innovative companies across the globe, including L'oreal, Mozilla, Stackshare, Prezly and more.

"We built Uploadcare with a single objective in mind - to make it simple and easy for software developers to manage files for their projects," said Igor Debatur, CEO of Uploadcare. " Our product ecosystem helps address this need, and through continued innovation, we're committed to help provide our diverse, digital-forward customer-base with the solutions they require. We're eager to continue to serve our customers in even more powerful ways in collaboration with Tiugo and with the support of PSG."

Tiugo Technologies is a PSG portfolio company that leverages PSG's extensive investment and operating experience to build a company of some of the leading developer platform brands. Additional acquisitions bolstering Tiugo Technologies' roster of brands are being explored in 2024. For more information on Tiugo Technologies, visit tiugotech.com.

"The acquisition of Uploadcare adds another strong developer platform to Tiugo's growing family of developer tools," said Paul Russ, Principal at PSG. "We're excited to support Tiugo Technologies as it offers an expanding collection of solutions that help empower developers and product managers to accelerate digital transformation."

About Tiugo Technologies

Tiugo Technologies is a launchpad for new developer platforms, helping software companies accelerate growth, increase operating efficiency and scale their business. As an affiliate of PSG, Tiugo aims to assemble a portfolio of API-first, market-leading developer platforms focused on content creation and digital collaboration. Bringing together top class content experiences with an objective to succeed in the competitive developer platform market, Tiugo's collection of companies offer holistic, differentiated solutions that create more value together than they can alone. Tiugo's current family of brands include ButterCMS, Tiny Technologies, CKSource and Uploadcare. To learn more about Tiugo, visit tiugotech.com.

About Uploadcare

Uploadcare is a leading file management platform and content delivery network, enabling developers around the world to upload, manage, process, render, optimize and deliver digital content for applications and websites via a powerful suite of APIs. The developer-oriented platform was founded in 2011 by tech enthusiasts experienced in web development and image processing that encountered problems with uploading and file management, who decided to create an all-in-one solution that worked at scale. 13 years later, Uploadcare has grown rapidly, garnering clients like L'Oreal, Zapier and more. To learn more about Uploadcare, visit uploadcare.com.

About PSG

PSG Equity ("PSG") is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 450 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

